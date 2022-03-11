Kentucky Capital Development Corp. finally has enough board members to form a quorum.
Mayor Layne Wilkerson made his board appointments March 4. The new board members are Clay Hulette, Rich Rosen and Kimberly Gester.
KCDC President/CEO Terri Bradshaw said she is excited for the new board members and what they will bring to the organization.
“I think the appointments will be a wonderful addition to our already excellent board of directors, and I look forward to having each of their individual expertise to draw from,” she said.
Wilkerson said he encouraged Hulette, Rosen and Gester to apply, adding that he thought they had the right combination of experience needed for the board.
Hulette is the president of the First Federal Savings Bank of Kentucky, Rosen was formerly employed for 3M and works for his family’s company, Rosen’s Diversified Inc., and Gester previously worked for the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development and is currently a research analyst for the Kentucky Center for Statistics.
Hulette is also a former KCDC board member. He was born in Frankfort and attended Kentucky State University before transferring to Eastern Kentucky University and graduating with a degree in accounting. He previously worked as the comptroller at KSU.
Even though he has served on the board in the past, Hulette said he will still need to get familiar with what KCDC is currently working on. However, he is excited to get to work.
“As a new board member, I’ll need to get up to speed. I don’t think the learning curve will be too awfully steep. But, I’m looking forward to getting up to speed with the current projects that are going on, current strategies that are being implemented. And so I look forward to it,” he said.
Rosen said he considers it an honor to be appointed. He looks forward to helping improve Frankfort and Franklin County, and making it a better place to live, work and visit. Recently, his family’s company was looking for a site to build a new meat packing plant. He said this experience showed him how other communities “try to recruit new businesses and how they roll out the welcome mat.”
Because of this experience, Rosen said he can help KCDC identify places in the city and the county that would be a great fit for future growth.
“I want KCDC to work with the city and county planning/zoning department to identify areas of the county that are the best fit for different categories of development, going beyond the broad categories of industrial, commercial and residential,” he said.
Gester said she and her family moved to Frankfort seven years ago and quickly fell in love with the city. She started to wonder how she could give back to her new home and thought she could use her background in economic and workforce development issues to do so. She said she cannot wait to get to work with KCDC.
“I am excited to be part of the team growing Frankfort/Franklin County’s economy. I look forward to working with the other KCDC board members and executive staff,” she said.
Six people are appointed to the KCDC board: three by the Franklin County judge-executive and three by the mayor.
Last summer, the three city appointees resigned. Houston Barber resigned on June 1, Zachary Horn left on July 2 and Heather Worthington on July 16.
Since then, both Franklin County Attorney Rick Sparks and Frankfort City Attorney Laura Ross said the board could not meet as it did not hold a sufficient quorum, or have enough members present, which would have been four members. KCDC passed a resolution at their Dec. 21 meeting requesting the mayor to appoint three new board members.
KCDC’s lawyer, Robert Kellerman, said their bylaws only require two-thirds of the present members to be present at a meeting. As a result, the board kept conducting business and holding meetings. When Bradshaw went to the fiscal court to present KCDC’s budget, several of the court’s magistrates were concerned over whether or not KCDC could legally present a budget because of the lack of quorum, and thus decided not to accept it.
Four individuals previously submitted applications for the positions. The State Journal recently spoke with two of them, Diane Strong and Eric Northcutt. Both said they had never heard from the city regarding their applications.
Last year, the city and KCDC applied for a workforce development grant. Wilkerson said he appointed the new members when he did because he felt that the money would be awarded soon. He wanted to make sure that, should KCDC and the city receive the money, they would be able to accept it.
“I didn’t want there to be a reason for us not to receive those funds,” Wilkerson said.
Previously, Wilkerson told The State Journal that he and city commissioners were reviewing the circumstances behind the board members’ resignations. When asked about their findings, he said there were none, and added, “You’d have to ask those people.”
Wilkerson said he had given “a lot of thought” in the months since Barber, Horn and Worthington resigned about who he would appoint to the board, and said he wanted to make sure he had “the right combination of folks,” who could help steer KCDC in what he considered the right direction.
That direction, he said, involves KCDC focusing more on bringing industrial and manufacturing jobs to the community, with the city focusing on generating economic development in regards to retail, restaurants and commercial areas. Because KCDC has, as Wilkerson put it, “morphed into this all-things-economic-development organization” they have been spread too thin.
“Personally, as mayor, I would like to see the focus narrowed and focus on what they do well,” he said.
With KCDC focusing on a more specific area of economic development, Wilkerson said he hopes more industries will make their home in the Frankfort area, and he hopes this will help KCDC achieve that goal.
“It’d be great if we could land a large financial services firm, or a large health tech company, or health care company,” he said. “But right now, I feel like we haven’t given them the resources to do all that.”
Recently, Frankfort and Franklin County were named the seventh top performing small town community in the nation for new and expanding business projects in 2021 by Site Selection, a trade journal for site-selection consultants, corporate decision-makers, and economic developers. It was the highest ranked small town in Kentucky.
Bradshaw told The State Journal that she is “so thankful to my staff, board of directors and those developers and businesses in this community who continue to invest in Frankfort/Franklin County and who earned us this phenomenal recognition.”
KCDC's next board meeting will be at noon Tuesday at their office. It will be streamed on its Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.