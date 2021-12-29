The Kentucky Capital Development Corp. (KCDC) is not happy with Mayor Layne Wilkerson’s progress on appointing new board members.

At its Dec. 21 meeting, KCDC voted to approve a resolution requesting the mayor to appoint new board members, which it needs to have a sufficient quorum, or majority of board members, in order to hold meetings. Because no new members have been added, the resolution states KCDC has become a “convenient but misplaced topic of political controversy rather than a unifying agency of the community’s collective will.”

In speaking with The State Journal, KCDC President/CEO Terri Bradshaw said Wilkerson has had plenty of time since Houston Barber, Zachary Horn and Heather Worthington resigned in June and July to review applicants.

Wilkerson told the newspaper he and city commissioners are still reviewing the circumstances behind the previous resignations, saying he wanted to, “determine the best strategy going forward and making sure that we are putting the right people on there.”

All KCDC board members are approved by the mayor and do not need to be confirmed by the city commission. 

Bradshaw said she spoke with all four candidates who applied for the vacancies on the board — Eric Northcutt, Nathan Dailey, Diane Strong and Vasu Vasudevan — and they all went through the application process as directed and received no response.

A State Journal reporter spoke with three of those individuals, who confirmed they told Bradshaw they had not been contacted by the city. They also confirmed that, as of press time, they had still not been contacted about the position. The remaining individual did not respond.

In an article published in August, Frankfort City Attorney Laura Ross and Franklin County Attorney Rick Sparks both said that according to a local ordinance, KCDC could not meet without a sufficient quorum present.

In an email, Bradshaw said, “I, nor any KCDC board member, has ever spoken to Ms. Ross or Mr. Sparks about our meetings. We have not only never received a ‘legal opinion’ from them…we have never been contacted by them at all about this issue.”

When asked if there were any reasons Barber, Horn and Worthington left, other than what was said in their resignation letters, Bradshaw could not speculate, but said they still support KCDC’s efforts to foster economic development.

“They never insinuated and never voted in any way that would show that they did not believe the mission and strategy of KCDC was not moving in the right direction,” Bradshaw said.

As to why Wilkerson has refused to appoint any new board members to KCDC, Bradshaw does not know. What she does know is that his failure to do so has impeded KCDC in its ability to do its job.

“That is the result of his actions,” she said, “whether that is his intention or not.”

