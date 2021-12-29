The Kentucky Capital Development Corp. (KCDC) is not happy with Mayor Layne Wilkerson’s progress on appointing new board members.
At its Dec. 21 meeting, KCDC voted to approve a resolution requesting the mayor to appoint new board members, which it needs to have a sufficient quorum, or majority of board members, in order to hold meetings. Because no new members have been added, the resolution states KCDC has become a “convenient but misplaced topic of political controversy rather than a unifying agency of the community’s collective will.”
In speaking with The State Journal, KCDC President/CEO Terri Bradshaw said Wilkerson has had plenty of time since Houston Barber, Zachary Horn and Heather Worthington resigned in June and July to review applicants.
Wilkerson told the newspaper he and city commissioners are still reviewing the circumstances behind the previous resignations, saying he wanted to, “determine the best strategy going forward and making sure that we are putting the right people on there.”
All KCDC board members are approved by the mayor and do not need to be confirmed by the city commission.
Bradshaw said she spoke with all four candidates who applied for the vacancies on the board — Eric Northcutt, Nathan Dailey, Diane Strong and Vasu Vasudevan — and they all went through the application process as directed and received no response.
A State Journal reporter spoke with three of those individuals, who confirmed they told Bradshaw they had not been contacted by the city. They also confirmed that, as of press time, they had still not been contacted about the position. The remaining individual did not respond.
In an article published in August, Frankfort City Attorney Laura Ross and Franklin County Attorney Rick Sparks both said that according to a local ordinance, KCDC could not meet without a sufficient quorum present.
In an email, Bradshaw said, “I, nor any KCDC board member, has ever spoken to Ms. Ross or Mr. Sparks about our meetings. We have not only never received a ‘legal opinion’ from them…we have never been contacted by them at all about this issue.”
When asked if there were any reasons Barber, Horn and Worthington left, other than what was said in their resignation letters, Bradshaw could not speculate, but said they still support KCDC’s efforts to foster economic development.
“They never insinuated and never voted in any way that would show that they did not believe the mission and strategy of KCDC was not moving in the right direction,” Bradshaw said.
As to why Wilkerson has refused to appoint any new board members to KCDC, Bradshaw does not know. What she does know is that his failure to do so has impeded KCDC in its ability to do its job.
“That is the result of his actions,” she said, “whether that is his intention or not.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
KCDC needs to be completely disbanded, because of their sycophantic ways with wealthy developers- and the $ spent on KCDC used for a worthy cause.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.