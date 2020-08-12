KCDC logo

Kentucky Capital Development Corp. has cancelled its Tuesday board meeting.

The next meeting of the KCDC board is scheduled for noon on Sept. 15 and will continue to be livestreamed on the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development Facebook page. 

