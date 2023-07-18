At Tuesday’s Kentucky Capital Development Corporation (KCDC) board meeting, several members voiced concerns about the slow pace of the comprehensive plan future use zoning assessments, as well as the seeming lack of engagement from McBride Dale Clarion, the Cincinnati-based firm tasked with developing the final plan.
The plan’s advisory committee met last week and, according to KCDC President/CEO Terri Bradshaw, “very few people are showing up for the meetings, which makes me very concerned.
“Out of 25 people on the advisory committee, at the last couple of meetings we’ve had about five people show up. But that’s what happens when you have meetings about the same thing for two years. People lose interest," she added.
Bradshaw explained that the meetings have been primarily composed of committee members going through each plot of land in the city and county on the plan’s future land use map and determining what kinds of development should be the main focus.
Board Vice Chair Kimberly Gester asked Bradshaw if this included “any contention,” to which Bradshaw replied there hadn’t been thus far.
Gester then asked “are they avoiding the contentious areas?” Fellow board member Richard Rosen replied “yes.”
Bradshaw refuted that claim.
“Maybe they’re trying to get through the non-contentious early so we can focus on the time consuming areas towards the end," she noted.
“I’m not happy with the process that’s going on,” Rosen continued. “What they are doing is saying ‘what should we do with this parcel or that parcel?' And you’ve got a half a dozen people with diverse viewpoints. So trying to decide things parcel by parcel ad infinitum is the wrong way to do this.
“You’ve got a bunch of citizens that are trying to make decisions on these pieces of land, some of which they’ve never seen before or know the variables on. We need to get the inputs as to what is needed on the bigger picture. Then, the people who are knowledgeable about planning, as it is in their job title, should say, ‘if we want this much industrial land it should go here. If we need multi-family housing, it should go here, here and here.'"
Rosen said he thinks the process is upside down and that it doesn't make sense to him.
“You’re left with no industrial land sources, because everyone is happy with the status quo. Nobody is really looking 10, 20 years into the future," he remarked.
“Has anyone ever been part of a comp plan before,” Gester asked the board, with Bradshaw being the only affirmative. “Is this the process?”
“I bet we take longer to do a comp plan than any other comp plan I have ever been a part of before,” Bradshaw stated, explaining that the parcel by parcel approach to the local advisory board was something she’d never been a part of before.
“My concern is that we’re doing this land use map with our current zoning. And after we are completely finished, we are going to change our zoning ordinances so they will all mean different things. That seems backwards," Bradshaw commented.
“We’re going to end up with a map that we have gone through parcel by parcel deciding ‘this is what the future land use should be.' But then we’re going to redo all of our ordinances so those won’t be the same anymore.”
Judge-Executive Michael Mueller stepped in, saying “They [the ordinances] would not be changed. They’re going to be looked at. I don’t think anyone said the ordinances would change.”
Rosen also voiced concerns that the advisory committee, which consists of community stakeholders from both the city and county, skews heavily in the favor of keeping things as they are.
“Maybe that’s good, maybe that’s fine,” he said. “Maybe that is the sentiment that should prevail. I don’t know. Who speaks for the county? I don’t think it should necessarily be these 25 individuals, three-quarters of whom don’t show up for these meetings.”
New KCDC board member Vasu Vasudevaan asked if there was anyone leading these meetings.
Multiple board members stating that representatives of McBride Dale Clarion had not been in attendance at the meetings.
Mayor Layne Wilkerson, who along with Mueller serves as an ex-officio member of the board, said that between the original contract with McBride Dale Clarion and the revisions to the plan, the city and county have spent approximately $500,000.
“In my position, I hear it’s not happening fast enough and I also hear it’s happening too fast. I hear it’s overweight with ‘keep things the same’ people, but then I hear it’s overweight with pro-growth people. We are trying to be arbiters,” the mayor said.
Board Secretary/Treasurer Clay Hulette asked the board aloud what they can do in this process.
"We are charged with economic development. This comprehensive plan directly affects our work and our ability to do our jobs. How do we go about driving accountability and mileposts? You can’t always meet deadlines that are imposed, but is anyone asking the hard questions of this committee?”
Shawn Cecil, the board’s other new member asked, “Are the city and county pleased with what’s happening? You guys have a broader view of things and are your people pleased with what is going on? Because some of what he is talking about are contractor performance issues, not necessarily visionary issues.”
Wilkerson told the board that the city commission had not had the consultants in to discuss the status of the project. Mueller said that planning and zoning have been running it.
“They [McBride Dale Clarion] need to be held accountable," the judge-executive added.
Hulette said his focus is on the timelines.
“As a board, we have to be concerned with it because it impacts our jobs here with this board and economic development. The city, county and KCDC need to have their portion represented in the future land use. We think economic development has a vital role in Franklin County in the future.”
