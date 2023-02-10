Kentucky Capital Development Corporation held a special meeting on Thursday afternoon to discuss a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Labor worth $440,000 that has been earmarked for a cybersecurity workforce training program sponsored by KCDC, Kentucky State University and Louisville-based software developer, Interapt. 

The application for the grant is due on Feb. 28 and the KCDC board is at odds over details specified in the memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the three entities as well as the application itself.  

