Kentucky Capital Development Corporation held a special meeting on Thursday afternoon to discuss a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Labor worth $440,000 that has been earmarked for a cybersecurity workforce training program sponsored by KCDC, Kentucky State University and Louisville-based software developer, Interapt.
The application for the grant is due on Feb. 28 and the KCDC board is at odds over details specified in the memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the three entities as well as the application itself.
If the funding is procured, 25 applicants from Franklin County's underserved communities will take a 12-week remote cybersecurity course taught by KSU.
Upon successful completion, the students will be accepted into Interapt's paid, year-long apprenticeship program where they will work remotely within the healthcare industry. Additionally, the students will have earned 12 credit hours from the university with the option of being able to continue taking classes.
While the money is already earmarked for KCDC, the organization must submit a formal application to the Labor Department. If KCDC misses the deadline, the funding will disappear.
During the Jan. 31 public comment portion of the Franklin County Fiscal Court meeting, Kimberly Gester, a KCDC board member told the magistrates that she was worried that the organization would not make the deadline due to inaction by the board.
Gester, who put together a draft application along with a working group consisting of Penny Peavler, Frankfort's strategic initiatives consultant, Mayor Layne Wilkerson and fellow KCDC board member Richard Rosen, prefaced her comments by saying that she was not speaking to the court as a board member, but as a citizen. She also stated that she made similar comments at a recent city commission meeting.
Gester then gave an overview of the program and pointed out the benefits, such as the fact that it would train 25 local residents in an in-demand field at no cost to the city or county. She then stated her concerns about the fast approaching federal due date.
"The KCDC board needs to review the application documents prepared by the City of Frankfort with Interapt and KSU and approve them for submission," Gester told the court. "We were scheduled to discuss them at the February board meeting, which was canceled. We are trying to schedule a special meeting to discuss the application so that we can decide as a board how to proceed, but it has been difficult. There is a lot to still get done by Feb. 28 including having the contract signed between the agencies."
She then asked the judge-executive and magistrates to contact the other members of the KCDC board and encourage them to set a meeting that has a quorum of at least four members. Gester also requested that the court ask other KCDC board members to support the application.
Terri Bradshaw, KCDC's president and CEO told The State Journal on Jan. 13 that the regular monthly meeting scheduled for the following Tuesday had been canceled due to a lack of quorum.
Before the special meeting had been scheduled, the next regular meeting was set for Feb. 21, which Gester contended would be too late.
"The concerns for me in terms of timing is that the memorandum of understanding needs to be signed by both Interapt and Kentucky State University and KCDC," she noted at the fiscal court meeting. "It has been drafted by Interapt and reviewed by Interapt and KSU, but there is concern with it at KCDC. We need to make sure there is enough time for the other agencies to also review it and get it submitted."
During Thursday's KCDC meeting, Bradshaw raised concerns about differences between the MOU that KCDC will enter into with KSU and Interapt and the information on the application that had been submitted to her for KCDC approval.
Some of the issues that Bradshaw had included making sure the language in the MOU matched what was going into the application. Particularly regarding the number of people being trained versus how many will complete the training, as well as the backgrounds of the apprentices.
The State Journal received a copy of the MOU and a document entitled "project narrative" through an open records request for correspondence between KCDC board members on matters regarding the grant.
Bradshaw said the document was prepared by Gester and Peavler and submitted to KCDC for approval. Bradshaw in turn made comments and corrections on several matters concerning who was going to be accepted to the program and how the training would be administered.
During the most recent meeting, Gester along with a quorum of board members, to include the mayor and judge-executive, went over the changes that Bradshaw had requested on the draft application and came to an agreement in principle before adjourning due to time constraints.
There is another special KCDC meeting on Monday at 12:30 p.m., where the board will pick up the discussion again on finalizing the MOU so that it can be sent to Interapt and KSU for their approval before submitting the grant application to the Department of Labor at the end of February.
Supporters of the workforce program, such as Wilkerson, see it as a great way to help bring the tech industry to Frankfort and Franklin County and perhaps even make it a hub.
"I can appreciate the diligence in evaluating any federal program, especially one that is taking our community in a new direction," the mayor told The State Journal. "However, let's not forget the end goal here and that's getting up to 25 people in our community trained to work in one of the fastest growing sectors such as cybersecurity and they are going to gain valuable work experience. They are going to do all that without having to leave our community.
"This opportunity is what success looks like and we need to learn how to embrace it, and keep investing in our future."
