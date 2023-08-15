KCDC logo

Kentucky Capital Development Corporation’s (KCDC) board of directors met Tuesday to discuss, among several subjects, the current status of the Economic Development Association (EDA) grant that would fund a new cybersecurity certification program through Kentucky State University and Louisville-based software company Interapt.

The $440,000 grant, which is now available for draw-down, would support efforts by KCDC and both city and county governments along with KSU to implement the 12-week program through KSU’s online education portal. 

