Kentucky Capital Development Corporation’s (KCDC) board of directors met Tuesday to discuss, among several subjects, the current status of the Economic Development Association (EDA) grant that would fund a new cybersecurity certification program through Kentucky State University and Louisville-based software company Interapt.
The $440,000 grant, which is now available for draw-down, would support efforts by KCDC and both city and county governments along with KSU to implement the 12-week program through KSU’s online education portal.
Upon completion of the program, students would then complete a one-year internship with CVS through Interapt and their training subcontractor, General Assembly. Students would also receive 12 college credit hours upon completion of the program.
The application for the grant, spearheaded by acting KCDC Board Chair Kimberly Gester, was submitted by the Feb. 28 deadline with the assistance of KCDC President/CEO Terri Bradshaw and Washington, D.C.-based grant consultant Andrew Seth. This submission was bookended by considerable contention in the board over program verbiage, the amount KCDC would pay to Interapt as the internship sponsor, as well as details of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between all the agencies involved.
“My understanding is that with KSU, to line up with the semester, we probably won’t start the coursework until January,” Gester explained.
The board then requested that KCDC set up a meeting with acting Frankfort co-City Manager Penny Peavler and Interapt CEO and President Marabeth Martin to finalize implementation of the program in anticipation of the January 2024 start date.
“I think what we’ve seen throughout this whole process is that things are fluid,” Gester said. “And so we’re still in that fluid stage until we can get this all firmed up and confirm the timeline. We just need to start talking and have these conversations.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.