At their Dec. 21 meeting, the Kentucky Capital Development Corp. approved a resolution requesting Mayor Layne Wilkerson to appoint three new members to its board.
After entering a closed session under KRS 61.810 (1)(g) and KRS 61.810 (1)(c), board members Clay Patrick and Danny Willis approved the resolution. Absent from the meeting was board member Sam Amburgey.
The resolution took issue with Wilkerson not appointing any new members to KCDC. Starting in June, three members of the board, Houston Barber on June 1, Zachary Horn on July 2 and Heather Worthington on July 16, resigned.
All KCDC board members are appointed by the mayor and do not need confirmation from the city commission.
Because of its lack of board members, both the city and county attorneys, Laura Ross and Rick Sparks have said KCDC could not hold official meetings, as it did not have a full quorum, which is four board members present. The board currently has three members, and only two were present at the last meeting when the resolution was approved.
In the resolution, KCDC said, “the purported lack of quorum is a sole and direct consequence of the failure to appoint members to KCDC.”
It goes on to say the mayor’s, “continuing failure to appoint new members,” have resulted in KCDC being unable to do its job and becoming a “convenient but misplaced topic of political controversy rather than a unifying agency of the community’s collective will.”
Wilkerson said he values economic development and a healthy business climate. He and city commissioners are still reviewing the circumstances behind the departure of those three board members, he told The State Journal. Wilkerson said he wanted to make sure the right people were chosen now, so this would not have to be revisited again soon.
“With the unplanned resignations of three members, with unexpired terms, in quick succession, I believe necessitates a review of policies and procedures, and that’s exactly what we’re doing right now. To determine the best strategy going forward and making sure that we are putting the right people on there,” Wilkerson stated.
He stressed his support for KCDC, but stated that the economic development of the city and its continued growth involves multiple groups coming together and bringing business and tourism to Frankfort. He said the focus on KCDC and its board has missed that bigger picture.
“It’s easy to focus on a negative and blow it up and make it seem like this is all that we are. But it’s just as easy to focus on a positive, and make that the narrative. And I think our mindset in Frankfort has been focusing on that one negative, one time, and making that the story, when the reality is, there’s many more positives. And that’s what I’m gonna focus on,” Wilkerson added.
The resolution “encourages and implores” the mayor to immediately appoint three new members to the board, that the city support KCDC in its mission, and, “that governmental officials refrain from unnecessary undermining of KCDC’s efforts and instead function as a source of support and constructive criticism.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.