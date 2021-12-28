At their Dec. 21 meeting, the Kentucky Capital Development Corp. approved a resolution requesting Mayor Layne Wilkerson to appoint three new members to its board.

After entering a closed session under KRS 61.810 (1)(g) and KRS 61.810 (1)(c), board members Clay Patrick and Danny Willis approved the resolution. Absent from the meeting was board member Sam Amburgey.

The resolution took issue with Wilkerson not appointing any new members to KCDC. Starting in June, three members of the board, Houston Barber on June 1Zachary Horn on July 2 and Heather Worthington on July 16, resigned.

All KCDC board members are appointed by the mayor and do not need confirmation from the city commission.

Because of its lack of board members, both the city and county attorneys, Laura Ross and Rick Sparks have said KCDC could not hold official meetings, as it did not have a full quorum, which is four board members present. The board currently has three members, and only two were present at the last meeting when the resolution was approved.  

In the resolution, KCDC said, “the purported lack of quorum is a sole and direct consequence of the failure to appoint members to KCDC.”

It goes on to say the mayor’s, “continuing failure to appoint new members,” have resulted in KCDC being unable to do its job and becoming a “convenient but misplaced topic of political controversy rather than a unifying agency of the community’s collective will.”

Wilkerson said he values economic development and a healthy business climate. He and city commissioners are still reviewing the circumstances behind the departure of those three board members, he told The State Journal. Wilkerson said he wanted to make sure the right people were chosen now, so this would not have to be revisited again soon.

“With the unplanned resignations of three members, with unexpired terms, in quick succession, I believe necessitates a review of policies and procedures, and that’s exactly what we’re doing right now. To determine the best strategy going forward and making sure that we are putting the right people on there,” Wilkerson stated.

He stressed his support for KCDC, but stated that the economic development of the city and its continued growth involves multiple groups coming together and bringing business and tourism to Frankfort. He said the focus on KCDC and its board has missed that bigger picture.  

“It’s easy to focus on a negative and blow it up and make it seem like this is all that we are. But it’s just as easy to focus on a positive, and make that the narrative. And I think our mindset in Frankfort has been focusing on that one negative, one time, and making that the story, when the reality is, there’s many more positives. And that’s what I’m gonna focus on,” Wilkerson added.

The resolution “encourages and implores” the mayor to immediately appoint three new members to the board, that the city support KCDC in its mission, and, “that governmental officials refrain from unnecessary undermining of KCDC’s efforts and instead function as a source of support and constructive criticism.”

