During a time when many residents are losing their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic, many Frankfort businesses are hiring, according to Terri Bradshaw, executive director of Kentucky Capital Development Corp.
Here are places that are hiring:
• Walmart. Apply at https://careers.walmart.com/
• Kroger. Apply at https://jobs.kroger.com/key/lexington-ky-krogers-jobs.html
• Aldi. Apply at https://careers.aldi.us/location/kentucky-jobs/61/6252001-6254925/3/2
• Resource MFG. Call Susan Cooper at 859-554-3020.
• Teleworks. Contact Tracie Spencer at 606-216-6811 or tspencer@teleworksusa.com or Theresa Noble at 606-438-9931 or tnoble@teleworksusa.com
• Hamilton Ryker. Call 502-570-9675 or rreed@hamilton-riker.com
• Concentrix. Call Mollie Bentley at 606-538-5551 or mbentley@teleworksusa.com or Billy Carrico at 606-438-5535 or bcarrico@teleworksusa.com .
• Conduent. Call 859-389-3779 or online at jobs.conduent.com.
• Lowe’s. Contact Amber Weatherington at 502-216-6462 or aweatherington@diversifiedm.com.
• Family Dollar. Apply at https://sjobs.brassring.com/TGnewUI/Search/home/HomeWithPreLoad?PageType=JobDetails&jobId=1500479&PartnerId=25600&SiteId=5477&Codes=Indeed#jobDetails=1500479_5477
• Five Star. Apply at https://www.indeed.com/viewjob?jk=27695663e12388a5&from=myjobs&tk=1e3n3fkjq0nf6000
• Peoplelink. Apply at https://www.indeed.com/viewjob?jk=5ee0d3946c9f6494&from=myjobs&tk=1e3n3f4h10nf5000
Businesses in neighboring communities that are hiring include Amazon, Aerotek, Superior Maintenance, Clark Material, PL Marketing, University of Kentucky.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.