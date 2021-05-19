The Kentucky Capital Development Corp. (KCDC) board met on Tuesday to discuss several topics both currently underway and planned for the future in the greater Frankfort area.
With the upcoming city commission budget session, KCDC President/CEO Terri Bradshaw briefly discussed the organization’s request for funding to the city, but stated that she had a preference for coming together with Downtown Frankfort Inc. (DFI), the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce and the Frankfort-Franklin County Tourist Commission to submit a funding request.
“We’ve been working with our other partners to come up with some things that we believe all four agencies are in support of so that we can partner on promoting those things,” Bradshaw said. “And as we've been working, we've realized that probably the very same things that would be in this funding recommendation letter would be a part of those things that we agreed upon."
Bradshaw suggested that the four entities could draft a letter to the city for funding consideration by the end of this month.
Local government funding for KCDC was a controversial subject during last year’s budget process.
KCDC, which gets half its funding from the city and the other half from the county, received $100,000 from the Franklin County Fiscal Court for the current fiscal year’s budget, $15,000 less than the previous year. County leaders also eliminated $8,000 in funding for DFI. KCDC has requested its previously allocated amount from the county.
The city did not modify its $115,000 contribution to KCDC for the current fiscal year.
City Finance Director Alicia Boyd said that the city plans to submit a draft budget to the commission for consideration by June 1. The new fiscal year begins July 1.
Bradshaw said that in trying to find alignment with the other three entities, discussions have revealed three tentative points of emphasis: support of downtown projects such as development of Parcels B and C, implementation of recommendations from existing plans like the downtown master plan and the arts plan as well as continuing to promote a “pro-business” platform.
Bradshaw mentioned several projects in the works, particularly the planned Proclivity Senior Center on the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and the East-West Connector. Proclivity is in the process of applying for a clean energy-based tax incentive known as PACE (Property Assessed Clean Energy), and Bradshaw said the owners are mulling over other incentive programs such as Tax Increment Financing (TIF).
New projects
Bradshaw and Mayor Layne Wilkerson spoke highly of the city‘s and KCDC’s planned collaboration with Interapt, a company that specializes in IT services and software development training.
“The great part about the project is not only that it trains 25 to 30 Frankfort and Franklin County residents in cybersecurity, but at the end of their certification it guarantees them a job within that industry,” Bradshaw said. “So it's pretty phenomenal program for those 30 participants.”
The program is one of three that made it on a list composed by U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., for “community project funding requests.” The projects will likely be weighed by the U.S. House Appropriations Committee late this year.
Wilkerson agreed with Bradshaw.
“What I like about this is that we’re building from within,” he said. “We’re up-skilling our own residents, and when we do so they’re going to have jobs that are remote. We’re educating the people here and they’re staying here to work on projects all over."
Bradshaw also alerted the KCDC board of a regional group that is planning to develop an economic strategy for the Central Kentucky area. Bradshaw said that group, led by economic developer Ted Abernathy, would create a space for strategizing how nearby communities can work in conjunction with one another.
“This for us is is such a great opportunity for a number of reasons where we are limited in land and buildings,” Bradshaw said. “Some of the only ways that we'll be able to create jobs for our citizens is if they get jobs that are created in adjoining counties. If we can't get the business here, we most certainly want it to be in Versailles rather than Paducah.”
TIF
Both city and county executives, as well as Bradshaw and recently elected KCDC Chair Houston Barber, spoke positively about the city’s commitment to the downtown Parcel B and C TIF district.
The city recently upped its commitment to the TIF District from 50% to 75% of its future marginal tax revenues toward public infrastructure costs; those costs include payment of bonds taken out to cover construction of a downtown parking garage and the developer's planned extension of Washington Street.
The city asked the fiscal court to chip in 50% at its last meeting, before magistrates opted to wait two weeks before deciding what percentage, if any, the county will commit.
Barber, who is the superintendent of Frankfort Independent Schools, was enthusiastic about the project, acknowledging that it would generate significant tax revenue for his school district. Mixed commercial and residential development is planned on the property, which is the former site of the Frankfort Convention Center.
“The risk to the city as I see it is that even if no new development happens after we build this parking structure and transit center, we still have a three million dollar transit center,” Wilkerson said. “To me, that’s a risk worth taking for the possibility of unlocking the rest of that development and generating new revenues for the independent school district in particular.”
Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells concurred, adding that he hoped the fiscal court would support the project.
“It does make a whole lot of sense, because the only money we’re out would be money that we didn’t have in the first place,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.