A large youth residential treatment facility has selected Franklin County, expecting to add around 70 new jobs when it opens in an estimated year and a half to two years from now, per a brief presentation made to the Kentucky Capital Development Corp. board Tuesday.

Russ Salsman, a consultant on the project, said that it would house 48 beds for youth patients enduring what he called “level two” psychological issues.

“We’re taking kids that live in your neighborhood right now and have psychological problems that are being treated through outpatient care,” Salsman said. “… Eventually, particularly with kids, they need a little bit of a jump-start. Sometimes they get bogged down and start to not progress like the doctor wants and they need to do something. “

He said that the company, called JWAN, started operating in 2017 because most options for youth in those kinds of situations involve being placed in a facility with adults.

“In Kentucky, what they’ve been doing is keeping a group of beds together for kids in a larger facility,” Salsman said. “I use Our Lady of Peace in Louisville for example … . They have kids areas there, but it’s a massive place and there are adults and everybody walking around. It’s just not the best situation for kids.”

Dr. Wasim Sajid is managing partner in the company, Salsman said. The company has one facility in Benton currently and plans to expand to Bardstown as well as Franklin County.

Salsman said that the group has already found an appropriately zoned site in the county; Salsman did not identify the site at the meeting and did not respond to a State Journal inquiry on Thursday. He also noted that the facility will have about four classrooms in it, and that they have coordinated with Franklin County Schools on how to administer the patients’ education.

He added that the next step is for the company to get a $10 million investment “locked down,” and to design the facility, which he said Sajid wanted to alter based on his experience at the Benton facility.

