The Kentucky Hemp Trade Show will be coming to Frankfort early next year.
The show, slated for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Capital Plaza Hotel, will feature the latest technology, education, research and benefits of hemp. The first of its kind in the capital city, the event will feature more than 100 exhibitors showcasing the newest accessories, pet supplies, drinks and food.
“This is a great opportunity for the local community and state of Kentucky to learn about the latest developments with hemp and CBD products in the market,” Carmine De Santo, promoter of the show, told The State Journal. “(It’s) also a great time to educate yourself with this new world of hemp and CBD.”
In addition to meeting vendors, participants may also attend seminars to educate themselves on the Kentucky hemp industry and learn about new markets using CBD oil. There will also be cooking classes using hemp and CBD oil.
Admission to the trade show is $20 and is limited to those 19 years of age and older. All attendees will need a valid updated ID to enter.
For more information visit the show website at http://www.kentuckyhemptradeshow.com.