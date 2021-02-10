Advanced Financial Solutions’ Ross Kline was named the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce’s Ambassador of the Year on Wednesday.
The recipient of the award must participate in the Chamber’s Ambassador Program; exemplify volunteerism; attend all Chamber functions — such as ribbon-cuttings, Business After Hours and ground-breakings; and recruit new chamber members.
“Winning this award is an honor for me because I have seen how the Chamber has evolved over the years, all the good it’s done for the community. I am happy to represent such a fine organization and all the various initiatives they have done to help out small businesses,” Kline said in his acceptance speech.
Carol Smith, owner of Next Home Custom Realty and co-chair of the Chamber’s Membership Development Committee, praised Kline for always being willing to help with whatever needs to be done.
“Born downtown, raised on the east side and now living on the west side, you could say our community runs through his veins,” she said, adding that Kline knows how integral the Chamber is to the success of Frankfort's small businesses.
“I really appreciate the culture and environment of sharing the Chamber has created, so it’s easy for me to recruit the Chamber to other people and encourage them to become members as well,” Kline said.
