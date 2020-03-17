031420_Coronavirus_Kroger_hb-1.jpg
Bleach was sold out at Kroger on Versailles Road Friday afternoon. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

Two Frankfort grocery stores have changed their hours due to the coronavirus pandemic and the federally declared state of emergency.

Both Frankfort Kroger locations changed store hours to 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Walmart will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice.

