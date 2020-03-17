031420_Coronavirus_Kroger_hb-1.jpg
Bleach was sold out at Kroger on Versailles Road Friday afternoon. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

Two Frankfort grocery stores are no longer open 24 hours due to the coronavirus pandemic and the federally declared state of emergency.

Both Frankfort Kroger locations changed store hours to 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Walmart will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice.

