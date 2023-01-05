To support recovery from the December 2021 tornadoes, Kentucky Sports Radio (KSR) and the Kentucky Chamber Foundation presented a $700,000 donation to Volunteers of America Mid-States (VOA) on Thursday in Owensboro.

The presentation took place during the Owensboro Chamber’s Rooster Booster Breakfast and featured remarks from Kentucky Sports Radio Host Matt Jones and Kentucky Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ashli Watts.

010523 Chamber Foundation donation

From left are Ashli Watts of the Kentucky Chamber, Ryan Lemond of Kentucky Sports Radio, Drew Franklin of Kentucky Sports Radio, Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio, and Natalie Pasquenza of Volunteers of America. (Photo submitted)

