There is still much to be done on the financial side of things at Kentucky State University.
Thursday morning, KSU’s Board of Regents Finance and Administration Committee held a special-called meeting via Zoom to review the Council On Postsecondary Education’s (CPE) November 2021 Financial Assessment of KSU’s finances as well as highlight portion’s of KSU’s 2023 fiscal year budget.
KSU’s Finance and Administration Committee’s Chair Edward Hatchett led the meeting and first introduced CPE’s Vice President/General Counsel Travis Powell who presented the November 2021 assessment of KSU’s finances, which includes an analysis of the university’s cash flow and working capital, a financial health assessment, peer group comparisons and review of controls over financial management and reporting.
One of the key findings in the report includes that KSU was deemed “relatively stable” in 2016 and 2017 with $19.9 and $18.7 million in cash reserves before declining to $14 million in cash reserves in 2018. The big decline, however, happened in years 2019 and 2020 where KSU had only approximately $2 million in cash reserves. KSU has not yet completed a financial report for fiscal years 2021 and 2022 but is in partnership with a company that will help them compile these reports.
Why such a quick decrease in the cash flow available? Overspending, according to Powell.
“What it boils down to is simply overspending, by overspending more than what was allotted in the budget. The amount of money received from tuition and fees was kind of what was expected I think, and it was just a failure on budgetary controls,” Powell said.
KSU’s Chief Financial Officer Greg Rush jumped into the conversation, stating that KSU has not done a great job in the past of ensuring that student tuition was managed and received which can lead to issues such as the financial status.
“In almost each of the four years, you had personnel expenditures that were $6 to $7 million over what was budgeted. Also, all of the revenues came in pretty well or projected, and you’ll see that collections did not,” Rush continued. “One of the things it’s important to do as we go through this is to reconcile cash receipts with actual billed revenue, because if student receivables increase, you’re not actually collecting that money and those funds aren’t available to go toward expenditures.”
Powell also went over the improper techniques that led to the extremely limited number of cash flow that ultimately led to the request for $23 million as granted in House Bill 250 in April of this year, including:
Failure to pay vendors in a timely manner
Failure to reimburse state construction accounts
Taking draws from the Revenue Anticipation Note in order to make cash flow obligations
Asset preservation fee receipts used for operations (which is not supposed to be used for)
Failure to follow the institution’s policies related to collection of student receivables
Issues with accounting on the endowment
These issues were what led to a shortfall of $7 million and the request for the appropriations granted in HB 250.
Dr. Gerald Shields, KSU’s CFO and VP of Finance and Administration, highlighted parts of KSU’s 2023 fiscal year budget and will present his report to the board at a meeting on Monday.
One of the issues found previously, failure to follow the institution’s policies related to collection of student receivables, is currently being addressed through a new policy, where students must pay their outstanding balances before registering for classes.
“This summer, many students are normally able to go here and pre-register for the fall; well, I’m not allowing them to register for the fall if they owe us a balance,” Shields continued. “So I want them to pay their balance and then register for the fall and then we will allow a cut-off, a maximum amount of $3,500 of internal financing. The maximum amount that we will allow will be $3,500, but you’ve got to clear your balance.”
Shields added that this will probably impact enrollment, however, has found that collecting student receivables in this way is more effective.
“This is going to make an impact probably on enrollment to a certain degree, but we’re finding that more people are coming up with the money when you are demanding that you have to pay it,” Shields said.
Parents of students may be unaware of the effects of outstanding student receivables, but Shields said once parents start becoming more involved, KSU receives more of the money for receivables.
“Overall, we’re asking for our money now, and I’m making that a requirement, and I think it is going to have a major impact so we won’t have that much of a cash flow issue as it pertains to student receivables,” Shields said.
Over the last month, KSU has been able to get their receivables below $1 million which is an overall improvement.
