You may notice a familiar face in the bylines of The State Journal this month.

Reporter Anna Latek has returned to the newsroom on a part-time basis. Readers may know her from her post behind the bar at Capital Cellars on Broadway, and previous work on human interest and community stories published in The State Journal.   

"I guess you could say I am continuing the family tradition of working in the media. My dad (Kentucky Today’s Tom Latek) has been in the industry my entire life in one form or another, be it radio, television or now print/online, and I am following in his footsteps," she said. "Just don’t expect me to ever be on the radio ... I did not inherit my father’s dulcet vocal tones."

Latek grew up in Frankfort and moved back after living elsewhere. In her reporter role, she plans to bring transparency to the stories she covers.

"It is important that everyone feels a connection to the community the way I do. To me, that is clearly and effectively informing them of important people, places and events in the area, and making sure that every story I write provides answers to questions that folks might have," she stated. "We shouldn’t have to speculate about what is happening in Frankfort; we should be able to know exactly what is going on."

Proud mom of three rescue cats, she is a history junkie and spends far too much time reading about pandemics, Eastern European history (particularly pre-Revolutionary Russia and Slavic folklore), listening to extremely random mixes of music, and relaxing with a coffee, wine or some form of fiber art. She is a proud product of the University of Kentucky Department of Theatre and Dance.

"We are excited to welcome back Anna," said State Journal Editor Chanda Veno. "Her vast knowledge of Franklin County and its residents is definitely an asset to our newsroom and I am glad she has chosen to be a part of our incredible team of talented journalists."

Mostly, Latek loves the people of the Franklin County community.

"Honestly, there are so many great people with amazing stories out there, and I hope to have the chance to let those people have their voices heard," she explained, adding that Frankfort is a unique place. "There are so many people who have spent their whole lives here, but just as many who have happened upon Frankfort while visiting, fell in love with it, and moved here. 

"Everyone in this town is just as important and vital as the next, and that mix of citizens is one of the best things about our town."

One downside, she noted, is the hesitation to accept change particularly in the younger generation.

"I hear from locals all the time that one of Frankfort’s biggest struggles is in the fact that many people who live here don’t want Frankfort to evolve," Latek added. "They would rather drive to Lexington, Louisville, Cincinnati or Nashville to do things rather than build similar opportunities or events locally."  

She is always interested in what people want to see in our community and how The State Journal can help facilitate that line of communication. 

"Readers can always feel free to contact me via email at anna.latek@state-journal.com so that the newspaper can hopefully help create a community dialogue and a space for all of us to openly, honestly, and maturely discuss ways that we can make the capital city a better place," she said.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription