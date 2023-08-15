Leadership Central Kentucky

The Leadership Central Kentucky program recently announced its newest class of 33 regional leaders that will begin the 2023-24 leadership development program with an orientation retreat later this week in Madison County at the Historic Boone Tavern.

Beginning its 23rd year, Leadership Central Kentucky’s mission provides a platform “to educate to lead, connect, and know our communities.” The program does this through its four core pillars: leadership development, relationship-building, education on regional issues, and exposure to uniqueness of each county.

Presented by LG&E and KU, participants will attend day sessions each month within the eight-county region that includes Bourbon, Clark, Fayette, Franklin, Jessamine, Madison, Scott, and Woodford counties. Class members will study community and regional topics such as education, workforce, economic development, quality of life, public advocacy, and agri-tourism. The topics are covered by knowledgeable speakers and panels, tours, interactive exercises, and class discussions.

“This program is special as it brings together Central Kentucky’s brightest leaders to learn from one another, while they continue to learn about our region. It’s our hope that through connectivity, these graduates will realize that our region has a better opportunity to reach its highest potential through collaboration and information," Leadership Central Kentucky program director Amy Stout said.

The 2023-24 class members of Leadership Central Kentucky are Keifer Adkins, Woodford Theatre; Julie Breitigan, Life Adventure Center; Russ Coffey, Hunt Brothers Pizza; Cassie Collins, Kentucky Chamber of Commerce; Kristan Curry, HMB Professional Engineers Inc.; Emily Jo Davis, Eastern Kentucky University; Betsy Dexter, Commerce Lexington; Andrea Giusti, Expree Credit Union; Mackenzie Hanes, Awesome Inc.; Katherine Hutchinson, Keeneland Association; Phil Jun, LexArts; Christian Motley, Results for America; Megan Nichols, Columbia Gas of Kentucky; Jordan Parker, Traditional Bank; Catherine Pauley, Junior Achievement of the Bluegrass; Allison Pettrey, Hanna Resource Group; Valerie Phillips, LG&E and KU; Kaelyn Query, Lexington Event Company; Melissa Ramsey, CK Tactical Security Inc.; Amanda Revely, Frontier Nursing University; Nicole Rivera, Kentucky Horse Park; Matthew Roberts, United Way of the Bluegrass Inc.; Caelin Scott, Eastern Kentucky University; Brady Shultz, Kentucky Community and Technical College System; Debbie Smith, MCM CPAs & Advisors LLP; Tyler Smith, Baptist Health System Inc.; Tori Summey, University of Kentucky; Ame Sweetall, LexArts; Andrea Viney, Bourbon County Health Department; Eli Wallace, LG&E and KU; Mary Yohon, Bluegrass Care Navigators; Loni Yost, Eastern Kentucky University; and Nathalya Zarth, CHI Saint Joseph Health.

