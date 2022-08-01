Leadership Frankfort is accepting applications for its Class of 2023.

The community leadership development program, which is facilitated by the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce, provides an atmosphere that stimulates and fosters diverse viewpoints, resulting in innovative ideas to address challenges faced by our area.

Leadership Frankfort

