The Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce held the Leadership Frankfort Graduation ceremony on Wednesday at The Foundry. There were 16 graduates. The event was catered by Sonny’s BBQ.

Guest speaker was Joe Kuosman, Co-Founder of West Sixth Brewery & Co-Owner of The Bread Box. There were approximately 70 in attendance. Photography was by David Hargis Photography.

Leadership Frankfort 2022

The Leadership Frankfort Class of 2022 includes, front row from left, Blair Hecker, Billie Dollins and Marie Winfrey; second row from left, Rebecca Quarles, Barbara Cornett, Becky Simpson, Steven Middleton, Tish Shade, Cathy Jennings, Todd Beers, Anna Reynolds, Jennifer Goble; third row from left, Casey Townsend, Andrew Kent and Lenin Vera. (Photo courtesy of David M. Hargis)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription