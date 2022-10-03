Leadership Kentucky, one of the oldest and most prestigious statewide leadership development programs in the United States, is now accepting applications for the ELEVATE Kentucky Class of 2023.

ELEVATE Kentucky is a three-session program that offers young professionals (average age 25-35) in-depth personal and professional development while fostering a better understanding of the strengths and challenges facing the Commonwealth.

