Benjamin Lee, owner of Benjamin’s Flowers and Gifts, was elected president of the Kentucky Florists’ Association at its 63rd annual convention, which took place Aug. 6-8 in Lexington.

The theme of the convention was “Mystically Floral. It’s a Whole New World.”

Benjamin Lee, owner of Benjamin's Flowers and Gifts, was named the Kentucky Designer of the Year at the Kentucky Florists' Association's annual convention, and he was also elected the association's president. (Photo submitted)

Lee also won the title of Kentucky Designer of the Year and is the first designer in the history of the association to win the title twice.  

The contest is the premier floral design contest held in the state. This contest allows designers to showcase their talents through three popular floristry categories. The top four designers after the preliminary round competed in a live on-stage design off.  

The three categories were funeral, where designers created a floral tribute for a special loved one whose life was filled with magical moments; wedding, where designers created a bridal bouquet, boutonniere and head piece for both bride and groom for an Arabian princess’ wedding; and designer’s choice, where designers created a floral interpretation of a genie in a bottle.

Lee has worked in the floral industry for more than 30 years. He is a Certified Floral Designer and is a member of the American Institute of Floral Designers and the Kentucky Florists’ Association. Benjamin's Flowers and Gifts is located at 40 Devils Hollow Access Road Suite 1. 

