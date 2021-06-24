Christie Smith was looking for something to fill her time.
What she found was a new business.
Smith, who has been legally blind since 2000, recently started her business of painting and arranging wooden flowers.
“It got kind of boring just sitting around all the time,” she said, “and I make a little extra money.”
Smith made several attempts at crafts before finding the wooden flowers.
“I took up sewing, painting, paint by numbers, counted cross stitch,” she said. “I tried them all, but none of them was really a fit for me until I found this.
“People have never heard of this, and I’d never heard of it until I saw them. I love to see people’s faces when they see them. My heart is so happy.”
Smith’s business is currently online at www.woodenflowerwonders.com and Facebook. There’s a link to Smith’s Facebook page on the business’ website.
Smith orders the wooden flowers and then paints and arranges them. Among the items she makes are wreaths, wedding bouquets, corsages, table decorations and centerpieces, head pieces and hair clips, flower headbands and headstone saddles and vases.
Smith, 45, said her blindness was caused by histoplasmosis, an infection caused by a fungus called histoplasma that lives in the environment and is associated with bird or bat droppings.
“When I was little I was always barefoot,” she said. “I was always barefoot, always outside, and that’s the most likely way I contracted it. They can’t pinpoint it for sure.
“It has its flare-ups, and it affects my vision. I can't see anything in my left eye, and my right eye is going.”
But it hasn’t stopped Smith from moving ahead. Before becoming legally blind, she did factory work and cleaned houses.
“I’ve learned to live with it,” she said. “I never actually claimed it until now. Mr. Armando (Arrastia, who created her website) has let me appreciate what I do because of my sight.”
Smith is able to take the colors for a wedding and create a bridal bouquet, and she can take a wall color and use it to match an arrangement to a home’s décor.
Does she have trouble doing this?
“Surprisingly, no,” she said. “That’s the part I can’t figure out. Can I paint these flowers and I’m getting it right? I am unless people are lying to me.
“I’ll do it until I get it right. I want people to be happy. This is a forever flower, and they’ll have it forever. All they have to do is dust it off.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.