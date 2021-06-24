Christie Smith was looking for something to fill her time.

What she found was a new business.

062521.ChristieSmith_submitted.jpg

Christie Smith, who is legally blind, has started a business painting and arranging wooden flowers. (Photo submitted)

Smith, who has been legally blind since 2000, recently started her business of painting and arranging wooden flowers.

“It got kind of boring just sitting around all the time,” she said, “and I make a little extra money.”

Smith made several attempts at crafts before finding the wooden flowers.

“I took up sewing, painting, paint by numbers, counted cross stitch,” she said. “I tried them all, but none of them was really a fit for me until I found this.

“People have never heard of this, and I’d never heard of it until I saw them. I love to see people’s faces when they see them. My heart is so happy.”

Smith’s business is currently online at www.woodenflowerwonders.com and Facebook. There’s a link to Smith’s Facebook page on the business’ website.

062521.SunflowerArrangement_submitted.jpg

Christie Smith arranged a bouquet of wooden sunflowers that she painted. (Photo submitted)

Smith orders the wooden flowers and then paints and arranges them. Among the items she makes are wreaths, wedding bouquets, corsages, table decorations and centerpieces, head pieces and hair clips, flower headbands and headstone saddles and vases.

Smith, 45, said her blindness was caused by histoplasmosis, an infection caused by a fungus called histoplasma that lives in the environment and is associated with bird or bat droppings.

“When I was little I was always barefoot,” she said. “I was always barefoot, always outside, and that’s the most likely way I contracted it. They can’t pinpoint it for sure.

“It has its flare-ups, and it affects my vision. I can't see anything in my left eye, and my right eye is going.”

But it hasn’t stopped Smith from moving ahead. Before becoming legally blind, she did factory work and cleaned houses.

“I’ve learned to live with it,” she said. “I never actually claimed it until now. Mr. Armando (Arrastia, who created her website) has let me appreciate what I do because of my sight.”

Smith is able to take the colors for a wedding and create a bridal bouquet, and she can take a wall color and use it to match an arrangement to a home’s décor.

Does she have trouble doing this?

“Surprisingly, no,” she said. “That’s the part I can’t figure out. Can I paint these flowers and I’m getting it right? I am unless people are lying to me.

“I’ll do it until I get it right. I want people to be happy. This is a forever flower, and they’ll have it forever. All they have to do is dust it off.”

