Photos provided by Buchanan Contracting and the Frankfort Sewer District from inspection of the storm sewers located near Walmart in 2021 show the pipe bending at odd angles and substantial construction debris littering the line. (Photo Submitted)
That is how Frankfort Sewer Department (FSD) Director Kenny Hogsten described discoveries his staff and Buchanan Contracting made during emergency sewer repairs that were needed near Walmart starting in 2021. Those repairs and a laundry list of other issues led to the FSD asking for the Board of Commissioners to approve a new amendment to an outstanding contract with Buchanan at Monday night's meeting.
That second amendment will see the FSD pay out $782,188.23 to Buchanan Contracting for its work in repairing and relocating sections of sanitary sewer and force main that were constructed outside of the Walmart property’s 60-foot utility easement when the Leonardwood Drive development was originally built, as well as the replacement and repair of pipes that were damaged by contractors hired by Walmart’s corporate office to replace a storm line that ran next to municipal gravity and force main lines in 2018.
FSD’s contract with Buchanan in 2021 was signed off at $192,135, with a previous amendment to the contract for line relocations in early 2022 paid out at $79,585. With this additional second amendment, the total that the FSD had to pay to clean up the mess comes in at more than $1.02 million.
Among the damage detailed in a memorandum from Hogsten to the city was:
The contractor for Walmart “hit and damaged FSD’s infrastructure in four different locations. It was so bad that it caused the FSD sewer lines to be completely blocked and staff had to set up a bypass pump for a couple of weeks.”
The contractor also “dug through the lateral lines for Petco and Shoe Carnival which required FSD staff to repair and reinstate the lines.”
Damage to lines was so severe, inspection cameras could only travel 6 feet on either side of the pipes before the lines were determined to be “crushed so far that the camera could not pass” and was so damaged that it was “on the verge of collapse.”
This section of sewer and main lines serves the entirety of Poplar Creek Plaza, Dominion Senior Living, Ashwood Place, Frankfort Regional Medical Center and a large number of residential structures throughout the area.
In May 2021, the Board of Commissioners approved the first phase of a professional services contract with Buchanan, and local businesses were notified of the impending construction projects. Unfortunately, when Buchanan conducted a contractually-obligated video inspection of the lines, these issues were discovered.
According to Hogsten’s memo, the contractor “did a very poor job of installation” with large pieces of debris littering the pipe, as well as multiple bends in the path of the lines, all of which would lead to further failure of the system.
Once it was also discovered that lines were installed outside of the dedicated utility easement for the development, new lines had to be run away from the storm drains. Unbeknownst to the FSD or Buchanan, this wound up requiring excavation of solid rock up to 18 feet in depth to place the new lines at the required 20-foot depth. This massive and unanticipated excavation is what led to the hefty new project amendment.
When asked by commissioners if the city and FSD had sought reimbursement for the repairs from Walmart or the contractor, both Hogsten and City Solicitor Laura Milam Ross reported that repeated attempts to contact the insurance company responsible to discuss the matter had gone unanswered, but were still being attempted.
