"It was a disaster from the beginning."

That is how Frankfort Sewer Department (FSD) Director Kenny Hogsten described discoveries his staff and Buchanan Contracting made during emergency sewer repairs that were needed near Walmart starting in 2021. Those repairs and a laundry list of other issues led to the FSD asking for the Board of Commissioners to approve a new amendment to an outstanding contract with Buchanan at Monday night's meeting.

Walmart Sewer Line Damage.png

Photos provided by Buchanan Contracting and the Frankfort Sewer District from inspection of the storm sewers located near Walmart in 2021 show the pipe bending at odd angles and substantial construction debris littering the line. (Photo Submitted)

