The first of what Solarize Frankfort and the Kentucky Solar Energy Society (KYSES) hopes will be many installations was completed recently in Indian Hills.

The new solar array is expected to save the Seminole Trail homeowner, who wished to stay anonymous, $63 per month on her electric bills and supply 95% of her net annual electricity needs.

052923 Solarize Frankfort

A new solar array s expected to save an Indian Hills homeowner $63 per month on her electric bills and supply 95% of her net annual electricity needs.

