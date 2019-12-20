Franklin County’s Kentucky Capital Development Corporation recently received a $2,000 investment from the Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors (LBAR), according to a press release.
Over the last 16 years, LBAR has made $550,000 available to promote economic development across central Kentucky.
“LBAR is partnering with communities to provide resources, foster regional collaboration and facilitate positive economic results,” said LBAR President Al Blevins. “The support provided to these local organizations will help attract, develop and expand businesses, and ultimately create jobs. Studies show that a strong real estate market is the foundation to a healthy community and this investment is the Association’s dedication to achieving that goal.”
The release states the initiative supports activities directly related to job creation, expansion and retention. LBAR has 22 counties in their primary service area and sees this as a way to fund programs that will promote the local economy.