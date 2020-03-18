Due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus, Liberty Hall Historic Site will be closed to the public until further notice and tours as well as three events have been cancelled.
The Brown Bites Lecture scheduled for March 26; the Bourbon & Browns fundraiser on April 25; and the public plant sale slated for May 9 have all been cancelled.
“The health and safety of our staff, volunteers and visitors is our top priority,” said a press release from Liberty Hall.
Staff will continue to work remotely and be reached via email or by calling 502-227-2560. If there is no answer, leave a voicemail.
Anyone with questions about the Brown Bites Lecture can email Vicky Middleswarth at educator@libertyhall.org.
For questions about the Bourbon & Browns fundraiser, contact Sara Elliott at director@libertyhall.org.
For upcoming events, Liberty Hall and Orlando Brown rentals, or weddings, email Jerrica Zuniga at info@libertyhall.org
“We will continue to monitor current developments surrounding the outbreak through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Franklin County Health Department and the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services,” the press release stated.“We will announce updates through our website, Facebook, Instagram and email.”
