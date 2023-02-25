The parent company of a local banking center has been acquired by Marietta, Ohio-based Peoples Bancorp Inc.

Limestone Bancorp Inc. is the parent company of Limestone Bank, which operates a banking center on the East-West Connector.

Limestone Bank

