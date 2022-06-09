Would you like a beer with your Big Boy?

That is a question that may soon be posed by wait staff at Frisch’s Big Boy.

The local restaurant, which is located at 1302 U.S. 127 South near Walgreen’s, has declared its intention to apply for a Nonquota type 2 (NQ2) retail drink license as well as a special Sunday retail drink license.

Frisch's Big Boy

Frisch's Big Boy on U.S. 127 South is seeking licenses to serve alcoholic beverages by the drink during the week and on Sundays. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

According to Kentucky law, the holder of an NQ2 retail drink license can sell alcoholic beverages by the drink for consumption on the premises of a restaurant, airport, riverboat, distiller, a business located in an entertainment destination center or a hotel that contains at least 50 sleeping units and receives at least 50% of its gross receipts from the sale of food. Per the Frankfort Code of Ordinances, sale of alcoholic beverages may be done between 6 a.m. and 1:59 a.m. Monday through Saturday.

A special Sunday retail drink license will allow the restaurant to sell alcoholic beverages during certain hours as determined by local government ordinance. In Frankfort those hours are from 11 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Both licenses are issued by the Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverages.

The local Frisch’s Big Boy is owned by FRI Holding Company LLC out of Cincinnati. The restaurant is the second large chain to apply for the licenses in recent years. In 2020, Cracker Barrel applied for and received a NQ2 license and special Sunday retail drink license.

Currently 34 local establishments have NQ2 retail drink licenses. They include: Benson Valley Boat Storage & Repair Inc., Locals Food Hub and Pizza Pub; Sonny’s BBQ, Arandas Mexican Restaurant, Buffalo Wild Wings, Chili’s Grill & Bar, Casa Fiesta, China Wok, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, DaVinci’s Pizza, Staxx BBQ, Johnny Carino’s, Gibby’s, Ginza Frankfort, Cattleman’s Roadhouse, Beef O’Brady’s, Garcia’s Mexican Restaurant, Jim’s Seafood, Kentucky Coffeetree Café, La Fiesta Grande, Logan’s Roadhouse, Mai Saigon, Mami Monchita’s, Miguel’s Restaurant, My Guadalajara of Frankfort, O’Charley’s, Longhorn, Applebee’s Grill + Bar, Sage Garden Café, Mi Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, Thai Smile, Trifecta BBQ, TT’s Tacos & Tortas and Whiskey Thief Distilling Co.

Franklin County establishments with an active special Sunday retail drink license are: Benson Valley Boat Storage & Repair Inc., Locals Food Hub and Pizza Pub, Sonny’s BBQ, Arandas Mexican Restaurant, Asian Nails, Buffalo Wild Wings, Bourbon on Main, Chili’s Grill & Bar, Capital Bowl, Capital Cellars, Sig Luscher Brewery, Casa Fiesta, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, DaVinci’s Pizza, VFW Post 9235, Essential Lounge, Frankfort Country Club, John’s Discount at Moore’s Point, BPO Elks Lodge #530, Johnny Carino’s, Ginza Frankfort, The Brick Alley, Goodwood Brewing Co., Cattleman’s Roadhouse, Beef O’ Brady’s, Serafini Restaurant, Garcia’s Mexican Restaurant, Jim’s Seafood, Rose’s Pub, Kentucky Coffeetree Café, La Fiesta Grande, Logan’s Roadhouse, Miguel’s Restaurant, My Guadalajara of Frankfort, Ninety 9 Club, O’Charley’s Restaurant, Longhorn Steakhouse, Applebee’s Grill + Bar, Sage Garden Café, The Bar at Duckers LLC, The Cooperage, TT’s Tacos and Tortas, VFW Post #4075 and West Sixth Brewing Co.

Anyone with objections regarding Frisch’s Big Boy’s alcoholic drink licenses may write to the Dept. of Alcoholic Beverages at 500 Mero St. 2NE33, Frankfort, KY 40601 within 30 days.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription