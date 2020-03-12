DaVinci's
The first year Craig Blanton and Scott King opened DaVinci’s Pizza most of the crew, with the exception of Blanton, came down with the flu.

“It was a long 2½ weeks,” Blanton said Thursday. “But we learned from year one to really clean and teach employees to wash their hands 50 times a shift.”

DaVinci’s is one of several local restaurants and businesses that are taking extra precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, an illness that had been diagnosed in eight Kentuckians and nearly 1,000 Americans as of Thursday afternoon.

The Italian eatery ramped up its cleaning and disinfecting procedures about three weeks ago when Blanton returned to work after recovering from a car accident. He said employees wear gloves and are scrubbing down doorknobs, handles, tables, the fronts and backs of chairs, computers, phones and the pickup window area at least six times a day.

“We got 100 on our last (health) inspection, but we’ve doubled our efforts,” Blanton added. “We don’t want to have to close.”

Main Street Diner
Janna and John Unger enjoy a meal at Main Street Diner in this State Journal file photo

The same is true at Main Street Diner, which posted a message to patrons on its website touting the extra efforts employees are making in the wake of the outbreak.

“We want to reassure our patrons that we take every precaution to ensure that our diner is a safe, sanitary and worry-free place to eat,” the post said. “We use DC 33, one of the strongest anti-viral cleaning solutions available, which is used by thousands of restaurants, hospitals and other institutions, to disinfect and sanitize.”

The diner also washes its utensils and tableware with disinfectant soap and water that is a minimum temperature of 140 and is intentionally cleaning tables and chairs.

“I would advise every business to be proactive,” said Armando Arrastia of Five Oaks Communications LLC, whose company represents the diner.

B's Bakery
Down the block at B’s Bakery, owner Beth Greenwell noticed a difference in her patrons Thursday morning.

“It was a different climate. The customers seemed more bothered by the coronavirus,” she said.

Like other restaurants and shops, bakery employees are constantly going over surfaces.

“Cleanliness is a big part of our business,” Greenwell explained.

On Thursday morning B’s implemented a new policy in which one employee wearing gloves handles the cash or credit card and another worker also clad in hand protection readies the order. So far it’s been working well, but Greenwell is also getting ready for what might come.

“In the future we may just do credit cards and, if we have to, only take call-in orders,” she said.

The peanut barrel at Logan's Roadhouse is empty, as the restaurant is no longer dishing out its signature shelled nuts. 

At Franklin Square Cinemas at least 13 premieres for movies the theater has been promoting for months have been canceled, according to Manager Justin DeRossitt.

