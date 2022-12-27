With efforts to repair and integrate the Broadway railroad bridge into the downtown master plan a growing topic of discussion, state and local leaders have voiced their support for the revitalization project.
In documents provided toThe State-Journal,Kentucky House Minority Caucus Chair Derrick Graham, Frankfort resident and longtime Frankfort Independent Schools teacher as well as former Kentucky senator and Director Emeritus of the Louisville’s Waterfront Park David Karem both submitted letters to city officials citing the importance of this type of development for the future of Frankfort.
“Research tells us that trails and walkable bridges are drivers for community and economic development and I strongly urge the Frankfort City Commission to support this budget request,” Graham wrote.
He also stressed the importance of the fact that any residual funds from this project would be spent on repairs to the Whipple Benson Creek Bridge at the end of Taylor Avenue, also a part of the trail system along the riverfront.
Karem, who spearheaded the redevelopment of Louisville’s “Big Four” Bridge across the Ohio River, wrote in his letter that “this project exceeded any expectations. This project has become an icon for the city and further a huge tourist destination, as well as an important economic engine for the entire community.”
Karem cited the revitalization efforts with the Walnut Street Bridge in Chattanooga, TN and the Newport Southbank Bridge (commonly known as the “Purple People Bridge”) in Cincinnati as prime examples of the positive social and economic impact this kind of project can have, calling them “significant community venues”.
With the passage of House Bill 242 in this year’s legislative session, $3.5 million in funds are dedicated to repair the bridge, meaning that to cover the entire cost of the project, the city would have to allocate up to $2 million in funds to complete the projects. Downtown merchants, local citizen groups and private residents have all expressed their desire to see this project completed, including at the City Commission work session on December 12th.
