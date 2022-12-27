With efforts to repair and integrate the Broadway railroad bridge into the downtown master plan a growing topic of discussion, state and local leaders have voiced their support for the revitalization project.

In documents provided to The State-Journal, Kentucky House Minority Caucus Chair Derrick Graham, Frankfort resident and longtime Frankfort Independent Schools teacher as well as former Kentucky senator and Director Emeritus of the Louisville’s Waterfront Park David Karem both submitted letters to city officials citing the importance of this type of development for the future of Frankfort. 

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription