As the proposed increased excise and wholesale tax bill on e-cigarettes/nicotine vaporizers that passed the Kentucky House of Representatives sits in committee review in the state Senate's Appropriations and Revenue Committee, local vape shop owners are playing a waiting game.
The bill, which outlines an increase in wholesale taxes on both vaping liquids and equipment from 15% to 25% coincides with Gov. Andy Beshear's budget proposal, which includes a 10-cent per-pack tax increase on cigarettes and other tobacco products, it also outlines a 10-cent per milliliter tax increase on vape liquids.
Capital Vape owner Adam Sizemore, who serves on the board of directors of the Kentucky Smoke Free Association (KSFA), a statewide advocacy and trade organization supporting vape shop owners, said that independent shop owners are “scared” of this proposed 25% “floor tax” (the taxes levied on all goods in a store's stock). This means that shops could see 20% increase in taxes in total. The cost would be passed on, in part, to customers with a sizable increase in retail pricing.
“If this bill were to pass, it would break small businesses,” Sizemore added.
He estimates that the average vape shop has up to approximately $100,000 in inventory at any given time, and that the additional 10% increase in taxes would mean the almost immediate closure of many businesses.
Many shops are already fielding concerns from their customers. Shauna Adams, an employee at Capital Vape, said that many customers are “scared that it's going to become too expensive to continue to vape, and they'll go back to using tobacco products because it could end up being cheaper.”
One of the main impetuses of House Bill 32, which was filed by Rep. Jerry Miller, R-Louisville, is the growing concern regarding young children and teens using e-cigarettes.
A 2019 Centers for Disease Control/National Youth Tobacco Survey study showed that among those polled, 1 in 10 middle school students (10.5%) had used an e-cigarette within the previous 30 days, and 1 in 4 high school students (27.5%) over the same time period.
Sizemore said that these studies reflect the more common practice of using Juuls or other smaller-scale e-cigarettes most commonly found at gas stations and convenience shops.
“What most schools are confiscating are the smaller devices, ones the size of a USB thumb drive,” he explained.
Online purchasing from outside of the U.S. also puts these devices into the hands of young people.
Juul, which is part-owned by tobacco giant Altria (formerly Philip-Morris), made up more than 72% of the e-cigarette market in 2018, most likely due to their ready availability. They have been sold side-by-side with cigarettes since their creation in 2017. There have been far fewer confiscations of the larger vaping devices sold in dedicated vape shops.
The recent federal law increasing the minimum age of purchase of tobacco products, e-cigarettes and accessories to 21 from 18 saw many vape shops taking a hit in business. In fact, Sizemore estimated he lost 14% of his business since the change, but agrees that regulation is key to keeping his industry honest.
“The FDA regulates every ingredient that goes into vaping solutions, and regulates the delivery systems as well,” he added. “Our shops are monitored very closely.”
Another concern of many people is the recent rash of hospitalizations and deaths nationwide stemming from the use of THC-infused vape pods. Both Sizemore and Adams said that those were the product of drug dealers using unsafe chemicals as a means to increase the viscosity of their vape liquids.
“The higher the concentration of nicotine, the thicker the solution is. These guys were adding vitamin E acetate to thicken their solutions,” he said. Vitamin E acetate is commonly used in cosmetic lotions, and is oil-based, unlike the water-based solutions from major manufacturers.
The Kentucky Smoke Free Association supports legislation that will increase penalties on shops to sell to the underage (it is essentially a “three strikes” rule), as well as those who fail to comply with age verification regulations. Reputable shops include ID scanners to verify age.
“At the end of the day, it's my job to get people to quit smoking, and eventually to quit vaping, as well,” Adams said, adding that in her two years at the shop she has helped hundreds of customers kick their nicotine addiction. “You have to want to quit and we are here to support the people who want it.”
“I have an almost 8-month-old daughter at home,” she continued. “We're not the only shop in town, and if this law passes, places like this that operate following every law will be the ones that close. There will be a lot of people affected.”
