Locals Food Hub & Pizza Pub was recently awarded a $400,000 grant from the USDA to facilitate the development of a home grocery delivery service in Frankfort and Franklin County.

The Local Food Promotion Program grant is awarded every year to businesses and organizations throughout the country that are committed to promoting a more robust, impactful and equitable local food system.

Locals Food Hub & Pizza Pub

Locals Food Hub & Pizza Pub is located at 863 Wilkinson Blvd. (Photo submitted)

