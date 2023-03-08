Locals Food Hub & Pizza Pub was recently awarded a $400,000 grant from the USDA to facilitate the development of a home grocery delivery service in Frankfort and Franklin County.
The Local Food Promotion Program grant is awarded every year to businesses and organizations throughout the country that are committed to promoting a more robust, impactful and equitable local food system.
“We are thrilled that the USDA has been recognizing and rewarding small businesses like ours that are committed to strengthening our regional food systems. This grant will allow us to further support our local farmers and expand our efforts to get this amazing local food to the members of our community who need it the most. With these funds, we will be able to create a consistent and reliable home delivery program that will be duplicated in all future Locals locations,” explained Birch Bragg, co-owner of Locals Food Hub & Pizza Pub.
“Being able to provide our customers and our community with a grocery delivery option will significantly increase their access to nutrient rich foods and drive more participation in our local food system, which is a win win for everyone involved.”
Since opening its doors in July 2021, Locals Food Hub & Pizza Pub has spent more than $500,000 with 120 Kentucky farmers and producers. With a unique business model, Locals combines a restaurant and a grocery store under one roof. The Pizza Pub offers locally sourced wood-fired pizzas, salads, soups and appetizers, complimented by a great selection of Kentucky beer and wine. The Food Hub carries a large inventory of Kentucky-grown products throughout the year, with no items that are out of state or out of season. The Hub shelves are stocked with local meats, produce, cheese, milk, baked goods, pantry items and more.
Locals accepts SNAP/EBT, and are actively seeking partnerships with area businesses and individuals to further support food access goals through the in-house Local Food Forward program. With a second location planned to open in the Smoketown neighborhood of Louisville in spring 2024, Locals is planning to double down on its commitment to support local farmers and bring more nutrient rich food to all members of the community, especially the underserved.
"We are deeply grateful for Gov. Andy Beshear, Congressman Andy Barr, Rep. Derrick Graham, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, Community Farm Alliance, The Food Literacy Project, Organic Association of Kentucky and many other food and farming organizations throughout the state for providing their support to Locals Food Hub during the grant application process," Bragg said.
A project of Birch Bragg, Michelle Bragg, Joseph Fiala and Taylor Marshall, the Locals Food Hub & Pizza Pub concept is designed to increase the community’s access to local foods, to support the region’s hard-working food producers, and to help contribute to a stronger local food economy. The original Locals Food Hub & Pizza Pub location is at 863 Wilkinson Blvd., in Frankfort.
