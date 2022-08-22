Locals Food Hub & Pizza Pub plans to open a Louisville location.

In its first year of operation in Frankfort, Locals Food Hub & Pizza Pub invested more than $321,000 in 111 Kentucky farmers and food producers. Thanks to assistance from a grant from the Healthy Food Financing Initiative, a second location opening in Louisville in late 2022 will help to counter the declining access to fresh-food grocery options in the city. The location of Locals Food Hub & Pizza Pub, focused on sites in East Louisville, is still being finalized.

Locals Food Hub & Pizza Pub

Locals Food Hub & Pizza Pub to open Louisville location later this year. (Photo submitted)

