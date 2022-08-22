Locals Food Hub & Pizza Pub plans to open a Louisville location.
In its first year of operation in Frankfort, Locals Food Hub & Pizza Pub invested more than $321,000 in 111 Kentucky farmers and food producers. Thanks to assistance from a grant from the Healthy Food Financing Initiative, a second location opening in Louisville in late 2022 will help to counter the declining access to fresh-food grocery options in the city. The location of Locals Food Hub & Pizza Pub, focused on sites in East Louisville, is still being finalized.
A locally sourced menu and seven-day-per-week grocery shopping provide an additional market for Kentucky’s farmers and food producers and give more residents the option to purchase fresh and local produce, dairy products, meats, baked goods, eggs, preserves, dry goods and more. All items sold in the market come from Kentucky farmers and producers — nothing out of state or out of season. The Locals Food Hub Louisville location will accept SNAP/EBT and continue the Local Food Forward initiative, assisting neighbors with limited resources to purchase locally produced food through partnerships with businesses and community members.
“We plan to replicate and build on the success of the Locals Food Hub & Pizza Pub location that we opened in Frankfort last year. We’re creating spaces where residents of all income levels can shop and eat while they contribute to the economic viability of Kentucky producers and help to sustain our area’s long history of small, family owned farms,” said Birch Bragg, Locals Food Hub & Pizza Pub co-owner/operator.
To complement the locally sourced wood-fired pizza, salad and appetizers menu, Locals Food Hub & Pizza Pub will feature a rotating selection of only Kentucky-crafted beers, wines and beverages, plus regular live music and community events.
“Our specific goals are to increase local farmers’ access to consistent markets for their goods and to increase our community’s access to locally produced, nutrient-rich food, all while creating a gathering space where people can come together around local food,” Bragg said.
America’s Healthy Food Financing Initiative announced $22.6 million in awards to 134 projects in this year’s Targeted Small Grants Program. Funding for the HFFI grants program is provided by the US Department of Agriculture, authorized by the 2014 Farm Bill, and offers assistance to enterprises that strengthen, expand and innovate the food retail supply chain.
"We are deeply grateful for Mayor Greg Fisher's office, Gov. Andy Beshear, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, Community Farm Alliance, The Food Literacy Project, and many other food and farming organizations throughout the state for providing their support of Locals Food Hub in applying for the HFFI grant," Bragg said.
A project of Bragg, Michelle Bragg, Joseph Fiala and Taylor Marshall, the Locals Food Hub & Pizza Pub concept is designed to increase the community’s access to local foods, to support the region’s hard-working food producers, and to help contribute to a stronger local-food economy. The first Locals Food Hub & Pizza Pub location is at 863 Wilkinson Blvd., in Frankfort, with an additional location to open in late 2022 in Louisville. For more information, visit www.LocalsFoodHub.com on Facebook and on Instagram.
