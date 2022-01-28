Frankfort is losing one of its florists. Tingle’s Riverview Florist & Gifts will be closing up shop after 36 years of business. It would have been 37 years in March.
In a Facebook post from Dec. 14, Tingle’s announced they were closing. The post said they “appreciate the support and kindness the community has shown us all these years, and especially the last two years as our family has experienced great loss.”
The shop’s founder, Margaret Evelyn Eades Tingle, passed away in February 2020, and her son, Ronnie Tingle, died in August.
Ryan Tingle, Ronnie Tingle’s son and Margaret Tingle’s grandson, said it has been hard for the family to keep the company running. After Ronnie Tingle’s death, Ryan Tingle, his wife, Jessica Tingle; his aunt and uncle, Robin Stigers and Donnie Tingle; his mother, Judy Tingle; and his grandfather, Jody Tingle, worked together to keep the business going.
“After the family talked, after Dad’s passing, we didn’t really have anybody to run the shop. And so we just kinda decided to close it from there,” Ryan Tingle said.
Ryan Tingle thanked everyone who had helped keep the shop going, including their part-time delivery drivers R.L. Hall, Paula Fallis, Leea Snyder and Rose McLean. Without them, he said, they would not have been able to make it as long as they did.
Founded in 1985, the florists had been at their 610 E. Main St. location for as long as Ryan Tingle could remember. They specialized in live flower bouquets, but also sold wreaths and other home goods.
The Facebook post announcing their closing was full of comments from former customers lamenting the loss of a Frankfort staple.
As far as what the family will do once the shop closes, Ryan said they plan to take some time to recover from what has happened and take each day as it comes.
“We’re just figuring it out as we go, right now. Just gonna take some time to heal after everything.”
The doors to the building have signs advertising a 75% discount sale on everything in the store, as well as one with the store’s hours, and its final sale date Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.