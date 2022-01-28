Frankfort is losing one of its florists. Tingle’s Riverview Florist & Gifts will be closing up shop after 36 years of business. It would have been 37 years in March.

In a Facebook post from Dec. 14, Tingle’s announced they were closing. The post said they “appreciate the support and kindness the community has shown us all these years, and especially the last two years as our family has experienced great loss.”

Tingle's exterior

Tingle's Riverview Florist & Gifts at 610 E. Main St. is closing after nearly 37 years in business. (Harrison Wagner | State Journal)

The shop’s founder, Margaret Evelyn Eades Tingle, passed away in February 2020, and her son, Ronnie Tingle, died in August.

Ryan Tingle, Ronnie Tingle’s son and Margaret Tingle’s grandson, said it has been hard for the family to keep the company running. After Ronnie Tingle’s death, Ryan Tingle, his wife, Jessica Tingle; his aunt and uncle, Robin Stigers and Donnie Tingle; his mother, Judy Tingle; and his grandfather, Jody Tingle, worked together to keep the business going.

“After the family talked, after Dad’s passing, we didn’t really have anybody to run the shop. And so we just kinda decided to close it from there,” Ryan Tingle said.

Ryan Tingle thanked everyone who had helped keep the shop going, including their part-time delivery drivers R.L. Hall, Paula Fallis, Leea Snyder and Rose McLean. Without them, he said, they would not have been able to make it as long as they did.

Founded in 1985, the florists had been at their 610 E. Main St. location for as long as Ryan Tingle could remember. They specialized in live flower bouquets, but also sold wreaths and other home goods.

The Facebook post announcing their closing was full of comments from former customers lamenting the loss of a Frankfort staple.

As far as what the family will do once the shop closes, Ryan said they plan to take some time to recover from what has happened and take each day as it comes.

“We’re just figuring it out as we go, right now. Just gonna take some time to heal after everything.”

The doors to the building have signs advertising a 75% discount sale on everything in the store, as well as one with the store’s hours, and its final sale date Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m.

