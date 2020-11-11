After two years of work, a new addition to the bar scene in downtown Frankfort is finally here.
Mortimer Bibb’s Public House on St. Clair Street, an Irish Pub co-owned by Karl Lawrence and Kevin Newton, opened its doors to the public this week.
The pair did not announce the opening, and opted for a “soft open” so as not to attract too big of a crowd in the COVID-19 era. For the foreseeable future, the pub will open at 4 p.m. every day except Sunday and Monday. A grand opening is planned in the spring, when transmission of the virus hopefully dies down.
Opening comes as a “relief” to Lawrence, who will act as the pub’s general manager.
“It’s really been a lot of stress, but this is a relief,” Lawrence said. “It’s a long time coming.”
Offerings at the restaurant include several draft beers — regional and Irish — with more to be added soon, as well as a number of foreign whiskeys. Lawrence said the pair made sure to have bourbon stocked but knew that other nearby establishments had that base covered.
“We don’t consider any of the other businesses as competition,” Lawrence said. “We see it all as a community. Here, we’ve tried to create a space that feels like home — a comfortable place to come and visit, sit and meet with people who are already friends or soon-to-be friends.”
For now, the food selection is limited to appetizers: different cheeses as well as chicken salad. Once the pair expands the staff beyond themselves, they plan to expand the menu. Eventually, they hope to offer Irish specialties like shepherd’s pie and Guinness stew — a beef stew with Guinness beer in it.
They’re in the process of hiring now, Lawrence said.
The idea for the pub started to brew when Lawrence and Newton took a trip to Ireland, but became something of a plan one night when the two were visiting McCarthy’s Irish Pub in Lexington. The topic of conversation was Guinness, the famed Irish beer.
Newton recalled a manager at McCarthy’s telling them that he “looked at putting a pub in Frankfort, but it didn’t work out.”
“We left thinking, ‘Oh, we could do that,’ just jokingly,” Newton said. “Then the joke became a reality.”
Soon enough, the joke became a solid plan. Now, Mortimer Bibb's is the only bar in Frankfort with Guinness on tap, Newton said.
And after spending around $150,000 — with an assist via a Kickstarter campaign and a microloan from Community Ventures — the space is nearly finished. It features a copper-plated bar surface, which Lawrence patterned by hand with a hammer; a chandelier built of Jameson Whiskey bottles; and a yet-unnamed mounted deer.
The deer, which Newton said will be named via a customer contest, features a small mounting of its upturned hoof.
“It’s giving you the hoof,” Newton joked.
The bar stretches nearly the length of the entire main room, making for a thin alley between the barstools and the tables. In the back, past the restrooms and kitchen, is a small lounge area with couches.
For the overall design, Lawrence said that the pair took inspiration from several establishments across the state and the world. They were charmed by the speakeasy vibe of the events space at the Seelbach Hotel in Louisville, made the dimensions similar to that of old Frankfort bars they’ve seen photos of, and took note of the layouts of the pubs they had visited in Ireland.
“We kind of took a whole bunch of different things and threw them together,” Newton said.
Hung behind the bar are the flags of America, Kentucky and Ireland.
Lawrence said that once staffing increases, they’ll be open for lunch. Their aim is to lure state government workers to the space during lunchtime and in the immediate post-work hours. After that, they hope to attract the locals who already frequent downtown Frankfort, as well as those who are newer to downtown.
Newton said the hours of operation for now are 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The pub gets its name from attorney and U.S. Sen. George Mortimer Bibb, who moved to Frankfort in 1816 after representing Kentucky in the Senate from 1811 to 1814, according to the Biographical Directory of the U.S. Congress website.
Bibb is buried in Frankfort Cemetery and was secretary of the treasury in the cabinet of President John Tyler from 1844 to 1845.
The pub and restaurant are housed at the site of the former M.A. Selbert jewelry store, with the store’s clock still standing on the sidewalk out front. It’s sandwiched between Three Elements Designs and Trifecta BBQ.
