YMCA of Central Kentucky President and CEO David Martorano will step down Nov. 1 to begin a new role with YMCA of the USA (Y-USA), and his replacement has been named.
Martorano, who has led the regional Y organization since January 2013, will serve as vice president of Thriving Ys, where he will oversee the development and delivery of resources to YMCAs across the country and serve as the liaison between local branches and Y-USA. His work will concentrate on Ys needing focus and revitalization.
“Under David’s leadership the Y has increased its influence in the community and footprint across Central Kentucky,” said Al Isaac, YMCA of Central Kentucky’s Association chairman of the board. “We wish him nothing but the best as he takes this next step in his professional career.”
Paula Anderson has been tapped to serve as chief operating officer and interim leader of the association while a search for a permanent replacement is conducted.
“One of the many things David has accomplished here is building a strong leadership team. Every member of the team is committed to the organization and to our community,” said Anderson, who has been chief administrative officer for YMCA of Central Kentucky since 2017. “I’m confident we will continue our important work while the board finds the next great leader for this association.”
During Martorano’s tenure, the YMCA of Central Kentucky has grown from three to six locations, which includes two Frankfort locations which were added earlier this year and the addition of Whitaker Family YMCA in Hamburg.
The YMCA board of directors, in partnership with Y-USA, will begin its search immediately for the next president and CEO.