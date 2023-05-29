A new clothing store for women of all shapes and sizes is opening next month in Parkside Shopping Center on John Davis Drive.

Maurices

Maurices plans to open between Michael’s and Five Below at 7000 John Davis Drive Unit 300 at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 10.

