Roughly 19 months after the Capital Plaza Tower was imploded, Frankfort will officially welcome the Mayo-Underwood Building downtown at a dedication ceremony Wednesday afternoon.
Finance and Administration Cabinet Secretary William Landrum III and CRM Companies President Craig Turner will speak at the 1 p.m. event “honoring the past, celebrating the future” at the new building’s location — 500 Mero St.
The ceremony will be held in the main lobby entrance and a brief tour of the building will follow. Building tours will also be given during a community open house scheduled from 3:30-6 p.m.
Parking for both events will be available in the attached garage from the Mero Street-St. Clair Street intersection. The Mero Street-Wilkinson Boulevard intersection will be closed.
The Mayo-Underwood Building will house approximately 1,500 state workers from the Education/Workforce Development, Labor, Public Protection and Tourism, Arts and Heritage cabinets. Other agencies that will be located in the building include Kentucky Communications Network Authority, State Risk and some employees from the Commonwealth Office of Technology, according to Pamela Trautner, public information officer for the Finance and Administration Cabinet.
In mid-August, the state christened the Mayo-Underwood Building in honor of a former school that served African American students during a time when public schools were segregated.
“It is remembered by many as an impressive social institution rather than an imposing physical structure,” Landrum said. “It continues to be an enduring memory within the community as many graduates have gone on to be lawyers, doctors, teachers and many civic leaders.”
Frankfort Mayor Bill May and Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells, both of whom attended the name unveiling, were pleased with the building’s new moniker and its historic roots.
“I applaud Secretary Landrum and staff for remembering the heritage of this area. He never lost sight of the history,” Wells told The State Journal.