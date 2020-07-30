About 50 years ago, Bill McCoy was looking for work but not having much luck.
“I went to school and just thought when you get a degree you make a lot of money,” said McCoy, who holds a business administration degree from Kentucky State. “I looked around for a job but didn’t find anything that kind of clicked with me.”
That changed when he interviewed with an insurance company that was recruiting agents.
McCoy had found his calling.
After spending five years working with the company that interviewed him, he founded the Bill McCoy Insurance Agency in 1975. The independent insurance agency is celebrating its 45th anniversary this year.
“I like to be able to help people,” McCoy said when asked what he enjoys about insurance. “That’s kind of broad and generic.”
But it’s at the heart of his business, including why he started his own agency.
“I just decided I’d rather be in business for myself than one company,” McCoy said. “You can’t serve people as well with one company. You do better with more than one.
“Good rates and prompt service, that’s what we offer our customers, and that’s what we want from companies we work with.”
McCoy, 76, served in the Air Force and was discharged in 1969. He became a licensed insurance agent in 1970.
He’s been married to his wife, Jean, for 55 years. The couple has two children, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Their granddaughter Heather McCoy Stamper has been working at the agency for 16 years.
“We love the constant learning,” Stamper said. “It keeps the brain working. It’s a business that requires constant re-education.”
To that end, McCoy is a member and past president of the Professional Insurance Agents of Kentucky.
“It focuses on education for insurance agents and consumers,” he said.
McCoy is also a member of the Society of Certified Insurance Counselors.
The Bill McCoy Insurance Agency has a staff of five with more than 100 years of combined experience in insurance, and it has clients who have been with them since the agency opened 45 years ago.
When McCoy retires, plans are for Stamper to take over the agency.
“We have a good staff,” he said. “We’re all like-minded. We’re committed to service and education.”
McCoy enjoys spending time outdoors, hunting and fishing, and weekends at his farm in Bald Knob, but they’ll stay pastimes for now.
He isn’t ready to walk away from a profession he loves.
“The work physically is not difficult,” McCoy said. “I love people and dealing with them. I wouldn’t mind working three days a week, but I just enjoy being here.”
