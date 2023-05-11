In this era of fast food, grocery stores the size of airplane hangars and technology moving more quickly than many of us can keep up with, it can be hard to imagine that less than 50 years ago, many families in Franklin County raised their own crops to survive. Tractors, threshers, seed spreaders, hay lifts — all were vital to the very survival of the community.
On Saturday starting at 10 a.m., relics of that era and the decades before will go up on the auction block as Doug and Jessie Luscher will be selling many of the historic agricultural and mechanical equipment featured at their Museum to the American Farmer at 1600 Manley Leestown Road.
Greg Howard, of Howard Auction Service, will be organizing the event and serving as auctioneer.
Items in the sale include a massive Aultman Taylor steam tractor, John Deere tractors, a Ford Model T truck, horse-drawn buggies, plows, wagons, tools, home appliances, crank washing machines, butter churns and much more. Most of the items have complete histories, and some can be seen with photos of the item in use by members of the Luscher family.
“There’s a lot of history here,” Doug Luscher explained as he walked through a neatly-parked row of single-, double- and triple-seat horse drawn buggies. “I’ve got my grandfather’s buggy going back all the way to 1898.”
The museum, which closed in the mid-1990s, was a time capsule of agricultural equipment, carriages, household appliances and tools that not only recorded the history of American farm life, but specifically the Luscher’s farm, where many residents have fond memories of picking strawberries in the summers.
“I’ve known this family my whole life,” Howard said. “Even now, I look out and I can picture Doug’s dad standing out in the strawberry patches in his bib overalls. And, I’ll tell you, nothing made him madder than when he’d leave someone to pick a row of berries and he’d catch them walking over top of ‘his vines.'”
Doug Luscher’s father also grew much of the produce that was used to feed the inmates at the old state penitentiary, which once stood where a state office building is today.
“He’d get the horses and take a wagon down to the old penitentiary gates,” he said, standing next to a spring wagon; so called because it had a spring suspension. That wagon, with it’s light blue paint and yellow wheels, was a standout in the collection.
When asked why they decided to hold the auction, the Luschers explained that over the years, despite their location and the fact that the barn had been surrounded by trees, thieves had broken in on several occasions and stolen many of the antique tools, including many of the axes, wrenches and other smaller items that once lined the pine-paneled walls.
“Where all these wires are, there was something secured to the wall,” Jessie Luscher explained. “When they broke in, they made sure to bring their wire cutters with them.”
Originally, Doug Luscher had not planned to sell the inventory of his family’s museum while he was still alive, but finally felt it was time to let some things go.
“I can’t keep it all and my kids can’t, either. But we can share this history.”
What remains is a testament to the history of farming in the area, just a little over a mile from the urban hustle and bustle of Wilkinson Boulevard, and those lucky enough to buy a piece of the museum will hopefully carry on the legacy of the farmers of Franklin County’s yesteryear.
