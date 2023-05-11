Luscher on Sorgum Press

Doug Luscher poses with his family's antique sorghum press in the barn that once housed the Museum to the American Farmer. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

In this era of fast food, grocery stores the size of airplane hangars and technology moving more quickly than many of us can keep up with, it can be hard to imagine that less than 50 years ago, many families in Franklin County raised their own crops to survive. Tractors, threshers, seed spreaders, hay lifts — all were vital to the very survival of the community.

Sorghum Press in Use

A photo of the Luscher family putting the sorghum press to use decades ago. (Photo courtesy of Doug and Jessie Luscher)

On Saturday starting at 10 a.m., relics of that era and the decades before will go up on the auction block as Doug and Jessie Luscher will be selling many of the historic agricultural and mechanical equipment featured at their Museum to the American Farmer at 1600 Manley Leestown Road. 

Luscher Ticket

Tickets handed out to visitors to the museum, which closed in the mid-90s. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Luscher's Russian Sleigh

A Russian-style sleigh is part of the collection up for auction on Saturday. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Farm Museum sign

Visitors who remember the museum will no doubt remember the handwritten signs for each item in the collection. Many are still in place. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Plows

A row of plows once used on the farm; hillside, two shovel, four shovel, and even five shovel models are included. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
John Deere Tractor

Several tractors will be up for auction Saturday, including an old John Deere tractor. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Luscher Museum Theft Evidence

Evidence of theft line the walls of the building, with snipped wires remaining where many antique tools once hung. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

