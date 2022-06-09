Family businesses can be a tough thing to keep within a family. While an entrepreneur might open up shop with the intent of passing it down to their children, there are so many factors that can keep that from happening.
From diverging interests of the would-be heirs, to changing market demands, the odds of a business owner’s progeny taking the reins can be long.
For twins Cody Mobley and Setera Sparkman, the new proprietors of the Kentucky Gentleman Cigar Company, the thought of taking over their parent’s business was a foregone conclusion. That conclusion seems to suit them just fine.
Kentucky Gentleman origins
The late Allen Mobley and his wife Carol opened Kentucky Gentleman Cigars in 2005.
According to Carol, the idea for the shop came about from the punch line of a joke.
The couple had moved their family to Kentucky from California in the mid-2000s after a long career in construction. Allen, a native of Harrodsburg, was not sure what he was going to do next.
While on a deep-sea fishing trip, Allen’s friends asked him what his plans for the future were. The group just so happened to be smoking cigars at that moment.
“They asked, ‘why don’t you start a cigar company since Kentucky is known for its tobacco,’” Carol remembers. “Then they started laughing. And he goes, ‘you know what? Maybe I will.’”
Having grown up on a tobacco farm, Allen already had a base knowledge of the crop. So he set about learning everything he could about cigar tobacco and how to incorporate Kentucky tobacco, which is traditionally used for cigarettes.
After learning everything he could about blending different types of leaves in the Dominican Republic as well as perfecting his rolling technique, the Mobleys opened up their original shop in a repurposed barn behind their home in Lawrenceburg.
The early years of the company were a grind for the Mobley family. Most weekends were spent traveling to fairs and trade shows around Kentucky at first and soon enough around the country.
“We were going to so many shows,” Setera remembers. “We were going to a show a weekend. We didn’t know if it was going to be a good show, but we went just to get our name out there. All of us would pack up and leave the shop, because it was important to go out and get our name out there. Now Cody has to go to shows by himself, because there is too much work to be done at the shop."
Hard work coupled with Kentucky distilleries seeking out the company to make cigars with tobacco aged in their bourbon barrels, the company began to grow steadily.
Eventually demand grew so much that they moved production to a separate facility and moved their cigar and whiskey bar to its current location in downtown Frankfort, 313 St Clair St.
Learning the trade
A lot of kids grow up around one industry or another, but for Cody and Setera, they were not just watching their parents build the business. They were actively contributing.
“Whatever an 8- or 9-year-old could do, they were doing it,” Carol says of her kids’ apprenticeship. “By the time they were 12, they were traveling with us to different events and they were talking to people and selling. They were part of it, believe it or not. And they have been in ever since.”
They learned how to blend, roll and sell. They watched market trends and tracked new developments in cigar design. When distilleries started to express interest in partnerships, they had to figure out which tobacco pairs well with certain kinds of bourbon.
When Allen passed away in July 2020 after battling dementia, the twins were resolute to keep the business going. After all, with exception of Setera’s time earning a degree from Murray State University, both twins have totally focused on the cigar world since they were kids.
Going forward the twins want to keep close tabs on tradition and innovation.
“It has always been my dream to take it over,” Cody said. “Having dad’s original thoughts in mind is always important. We are always finding different ways to adapt and change while keeping the foundation of what started us and made us who we are."
