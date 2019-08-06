Investors Heritage Life Insurance Co. has promoted Andrew Moore to senior vice president and chief information officer.
He previously served as vice president of information services and will lead the company’s technology operations and strategies, as well as focus on "delivering solutions throughout the company’s infrastructure to enable more efficient work processes," according to a news release.
Moore joined Investors Heritage in a technical support role after graduating from Centre College in 2003. He has previously served as director and assistant vice president of information services. Moore earned his MBA from the University of Louisville in 2015 and received the Dean’s Citation Award.