When it comes to adorning rooms, some people just have a gift. There are so many factors that can go into decorating — from the time of year, the particular occasions whether it is a graduation or anniversary or holiday. Sometimes it is as simple as knowing who the decoration is for and how to make that person or group feel special.
For those without that gift, it can be a lot of pressure.
Lucky for Frankfort, longtime resident and proprietor of Mom & Me Boutique, Benita Stephenson just happens to have that gift.
Before opening up her store, located at 735 E. Main St. Benita devoted her life to raising her family and working for the Kentucky Division for Air Quality.
In her spare time she found that she had a knack for making faux flower arrangements, particularly when it came to making bouquets and wreaths.
"I started making floral arrangements when I was about 16 or 17 and that was many years ago," Stephenson said with smile. "For years I never really messed with it except for wreaths at Christmas time, then I started doing Halloween stuff for myself and my daughter."
As her skills in the art form grew, so too did her desire to open a business. After years of working towards her goal, she was able to open her storefront with her daughter, Nicole Amos.
Together they offer handmade wreaths and floral arrangements, as well as custom made shirts and an assortment of retail clothing.
Mom & Me Boutique is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
For more information on what the store offers, go to the website or call 502-234-2508.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.