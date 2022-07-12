When it comes to adorning rooms, some people just have a gift. There are so many factors that can go into decorating — from the time of year, the particular occasions whether it is a graduation or anniversary or holiday. Sometimes it is as simple as knowing who the decoration is for and how to make that person or group feel special. 

Mom & Me Boutique is a new decoration and clothing store located at 735 E. Main St. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

For those without that gift, it can be a lot of pressure. 

Lucky for Frankfort, longtime resident and proprietor of Mom & Me Boutique, Benita Stephenson just happens to have that gift.

Before opening up her store, located at 735 E. Main St. Benita devoted her life to raising her family and working for the Kentucky Division for Air Quality. 

In her spare time she found that she had a knack for making faux flower arrangements, particularly when it came to making bouquets and wreaths.  

"I started making floral arrangements when I was about 16 or 17 and that was many years ago," Stephenson said with smile. "For years I never really messed with it except for wreaths at Christmas time, then I started doing Halloween stuff for myself and my daughter."

As her skills in the art form grew, so too did her desire to open a business. After years of working towards her goal, she was able to open her storefront with her daughter, Nicole Amos.

Together they offer handmade wreaths and floral arrangements, as well as custom made shirts and an assortment of retail clothing. 

Mom & Me Boutique is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 

For more information on what the store offers, go to the website or call 502-234-2508.

