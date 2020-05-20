A Frankfort native recently won three silver international design awards from the Association of Professional Landscape Designers (APLD).

Andrea Mueller

Andrea Wilson Mueller, of Inside Out Design LLC, is a graduate of the University of Kentucky College of Design and the first and only APLD-certified landscape designer in the state.

She specializes in residential and commercial outdoor spaces of all sizes and styles with an ecological focus.

