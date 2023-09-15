Members of the Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission took a major step toward the start of increased development in the county, as well as learned about the status of the new comprehensive plan.

Having found that the rezoning meets the required guidelines for approval, as well as meeting the necessary guidelines of the comprehensive plan, the commission voted unanimously (with Commissioners Sherron Jackson and Michael Nickles recusing themselves from the vote) to approve a request to change the zoning of the 5½-acre site at Shepherd Way and Copperleaf Boulevard from Planned Commercial Development District (PC) to Rural High Density Multifamily District (RH).

