Members of the Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission took a major step toward the start of increased development in the county, as well as learned about the status of the new comprehensive plan.
Having found that the rezoning meets the required guidelines for approval, as well as meeting the necessary guidelines of the comprehensive plan, the commission voted unanimously (with Commissioners Sherron Jackson and Michael Nickles recusing themselves from the vote) to approve a request to change the zoning of the 5½-acre site at Shepherd Way and Copperleaf Boulevard from Planned Commercial Development District (PC) to Rural High Density Multifamily District (RH).
A similar zoning change from Rural Residential (RB) to RH was approved by the commission for a 25-acre parcel of land at 827 Cardwell Lane, despite Commissioner Brent Sweger’s findings that the development would not meet guidelines of the comprehensive plan.
When the time came for the board to discuss the pending rezoning of the plot of land at 1550 Leestown Road (colloquially known as “the old Penn farm”), Franklin County Planning Supervisor Ben Judah explained that while the advertised agenda for the meeting specifically mentioned approval of a zoning change, “the applicant has requested that the plan be brought before this body to provide feedback.
“At this point and time, the final design and engineering is still in progress, but the applicant has requested that this be brought back for feedback.”
Judah said that members of the board had requested the ability to provide more input on the development plans for the site. Also, Franklin County Planning Director Robert Hewitt had met with residents of Governor’s Place, the subdivision immediately adjacent to the acreage, prior to Thursday night’s meeting to allow them to review the tentative plans.
216 apartment units are planned for the 27-acre site, which has been a point of contention for residents of nearby subdivisions, who fear further increases in flooding to their properties and access roads with increased building density in the area. And according to Judah, the county engineer has yet to be provided with drainage calculations for the proposed development, but construction of a substantial retention basin has been requested by the county.
Requests made by residents of Governor’s Place, Stoneleigh and Two Creeks included the conducting of a dye test to see where a sinkhole on the property drains into, a prohibition on any structures in the development over two stories, the keeping of a screening line of trees between Governor’s Place and the new development, or a fencing of some kind to keep potential residents of the apartments from cutting through people’s yards to access the two convenience stores at the front of the subdivision at the corner of Leestown Road and Isaac Shelby Circle.
It was also requested that solutions be provided to address flooding along Slickaway Branch, a creek that has been causing the greatest concern for residents, all of which were agreed to be addressed with the developers by their counsel, Charlie Jones.
Jones also said he would address potential noise issues, as well as the possibility of making the apartment development a gated community with his clients.
The planning commission also approved a zoning map amendment to a vacant property at 521 Warsaw St. for an agent, Turner Tribe LLC out of Lexington. The change will see the .07-acre property re-zoned from Industrial Commercial (IC) to Limited Commercial District (CL). Plans for the site include, according to the zone map amendment application, a “mini-warehouse/office storage” facility.
Turner Tribe’s principal agent and contact, according to both the application and the Secretary of State’s Office is Megan Walsen, one of the two representatives of Red Draw Development who appeared via Zoom at Monday night’s city commission meeting to discuss the upcoming redevelopment of Parcels B and C. She also has joined New Frankfort Development, the firm that owns Parcels B and C, as a partner.
Comprehensive plan update
In an update earlier in the meeting, per Frankfort City Planning and Community Development Director Eric Cockley, the Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee is set to hold a potential final meeting at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at the fiscal court chambers. There will also be public open houses in mid to late October to allow residents and stakeholders to review new future land use maps and strategies.
The consulting team tasked with completing the final map has continued work on first drafts of land use designation regulations, and according to Cockley, October is shaping up to be a “big month to share the future land use map with the public."
Commissioner Charles Stewart asked about the status of the Downtown YMCA parcel redevelopment and Cockley said that demolition of the current structure “is conceivable,” but that it would ultimately be the decision of the developer.
“A lot of that is based on an ability to stage and work around the site while we are also working right next door. So, the [new] garage is slated to likely be completed in late March. So, it depends on what’s going on there. We don’t necessarily have any control over when that happens.
“But I do understand,” Cockley continued, “that the first thing they plan on initiating when they start is demolition of that and then construction of Washington Street, per the development agreement.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
All these greed projects to destroy green space are more ecocide @%§ shows . The abandoned parking lots in abandoned shopping centers could have unneeded “ homes and apartments “ built on them, couldn’t they? The P&Z and developers think they are licensed to commit destruction of the natural environment with their deliberate and negligent actions.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.