One of Downtown Frankfort's newest businesses opened recently.
Located at 236 W. Main St., Campbell Enterprise welcomed the customers April 3 and has already added a splash of color to the downtown marketplace.
The business offers diverse items ranging from new and used clothing to CBD products, hemp and screenprinting and tie-dye services, according to owners and Frankfort residents, Jon and Jenny Campbell.
The Campbells said they chose the capital city because of its beauty, scenery, community and history.
"Frankfort is our home. We know and love Frankfort so it was a perfect fit for Campbell Enterprises," Jenny Campbell said. "We foster to adopt and want to raise our children in a safe and inclusive town that they can be proud of."
The Campbells love providing affordable items, such as CBD, Delta 8 and hemp, to help customers who struggle with issues such as depression and anxiety — especially those who may not have access to insurance or immediate medical practices.
The tie-dye products are also all made in-house by Jon Campbell.
"His tie-dye work is beautiful and always catches the eye of anyone passing by," Jenny Campbell added.
In June to celebrate Pride Month, the storefront display was clad in rainbow colors to show support and solidarity to those in the LGBTQ+ community.
"We did this so everyone could feel included and accepted and that no matter what — love is love," Jenny Campbell explained.
The Campbells said that they do not fit in compared to the rest of the downtown shops, so to be shown acceptance with open arms was something they will never forget.
"We truly appreciate and are grateful for the community of Frankfort, and the support that they have shown us," Jenny Campbell said.
“Why blend in when you were born to stand out.”
For more information about Campbell Enterprise, call 502-699-2730.
