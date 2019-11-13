After West Main Street’s Pollo Bandido closed its doors in September, the owners of Riverboat Grill didn’t hesitate to seize the opportunity to put a new restaurant into the space.
“Downtown needs a diner,” co-owner Megan Farney said.
With a bit of remodeling and a fresh coat of paint, Main Street Diner at 225 W. Main St. is set to open its doors next week.
“We hope to be open before Candlelight,” co-owner Jacob Allen said. He was hesitant to say an exact date because the opening date depends on when their final permits will come in and final inspections take place.
Co-owners and friends Jacob Allen and his wife, Megan Allen, along with Farney and John Moschelle have been working day and night to get the diner up and running.
Jacob Allen said they’ve had a lot of success with Riverboat Grill, which is open from May through October along the Kentucky River directly behind Paul Sawyier Public Library. Since Riverboat Grill’s grand opening in 2018, they’ve also opened a food truck.
With a classic, Americana/1950s theme, Main Street Diner will be open seven days a week year-round from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., serving breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Jacob Allen said the diner will plan to be open later than 9 p.m. during major downtown events, such as the Downtown Summer Concert Series.
As for the menu, Jacob Allen and Farney said customers can expect a lot of freshly made, home-cooked favorites.
“We’ll have just your hometown diner food,” Farney said. “Country fried steak, country fried chicken, pork chops.”
Jacob Allen said someone can expect to get a meal at lunchtime for $10 or less, with dinners being slightly more expensive at $15 or less, but dinner entrees will come with two side dishes.
One feature the owners are excited about is the express window for those looking to pick up a quick to-go lunch. Jacob Allen said many downtown and state workers lost the express window option for lunch when Pic-Pac grocery store and deli closed.
“We’re trying to create that too,” Jacob Allen said, “so they can get in and out of here in 5 to 10 minutes, depending on the line of course. (They can get) food and drink for under $10.”
The express window will feature something new each day but will have some consistent items, like french fries, Farney said.
Main Street Diner will serve Coke products and they’re working on getting their beer license, Farney and Jacob Allen said.
For more information on Main Street Diner, keep an eye on Riverboat Grill’s Facebook page.