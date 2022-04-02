Kentucky E-Bike Adventures had its grand opening on Saturday at River View Park.
Owner Danyelle Nockerts and her partner, Justin Thompson, were set up with their van and trailer full of electric bicycles, or e-bikes, available for customers to rent.
Customers can choose from multiple styles of e-bike for their rental. E-bikes can be rented for one hour, three hours or six hours. The company also offers guided tours for those wishing to explore the area. Destinations include historic sites and shops around Frankfort and locations further away, like West Sixth Farm or Castle and Key distillery.
Even though the further-away destinations involve climbing steep hills, Nockerts said, “you’re on an e-bike, so you’ll get to smile going up hills.”
While people passing by can rent the e-bikes without a reservation, Nockerts recommended tours be booked in advance through the company's website. Riders should arrive 15 minutes early for a safety demonstration and helmet fitting.
The fleet is stocked mostly with e-bikes from Seattle-based Rad Power Bikes. As an affiliate of the company, test rides are offered to those interested in purchasing a bike for themselves. Potential buyers can register for a one-hour session to get a feel for a model and decide whether or not they will purchase one.
Nockerts said Thompson, who is also the company’s bicycle mechanic, would also be able to help retrofit a non-electric bike with an electric motor, depending on the style of bicycle.
The company does not currently have a brick-and-mortar location because Nockerts said they want to start doing e-bike tours in other areas as well.
“We’re mobile because eventually we’ll be doing tours around the state, too,” Nockerts said.
In the meantime, they will be setting up at River View Park Saturdays and Sundays with plenty of e-bikes to go around.
Kentucky E-Bike Adventures operates Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with the last bike rental starting at 5 p.m. Bikes must be returned by 6 p.m.
The company's van and trailer will be located at 400 Wilkinson Blvd., across the street from the Urban Woods apartments. Rentals and tours can be reserved at kyebikeadventures.com. The company can also be found on Facebook.
