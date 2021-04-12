Frankfort’s newest radio station, Pop Radio 93.5 FM, officially went live on April 1 and that’s no joke.

“We began airing a tease on Saturday, March 26,” said JC Burton, chief programming officer at Cap City Communications, which owns the station. “We played NSYNC’s 2005 hit ‘Pop’ on a continuous loop until we officially launched on April 1 at 10 a.m. Katy Perry’s ‘Roar’ was the first song on the radio station.”

Pop radio ky

Pop Radio 93.5 was built for the millennial generation and part of Gen Z, Burton explained, calling the station the “best of Top 40 from the past 25 years including today’s biggest hits.”

“Believe it or not the first millennials are turning 40 this year,” he added. “We feel it’s extremely listenable and familiar for everyone between the ages of 18-45.”

The station prides itself on its playlist, which includes pop, dance, hip-hop, R&B and rock from the 90s to now.

Cap City Communications, which is headquartered on West Main Street in downtown Frankfort, owns Passport Radio 103.7 and 102.1, which plays classic hits, and country station Froggy 104.9 and 101.7.

While it takes time to build an audience when a new radio takes to the airwaves, Burton said the station has already received positive feedback from listeners and is hoping to reach more with social media campaigns.

“We are doing a ‘Pop it and Win’ promotion where listeners have a chance to win some cool prizes like gift cards, LED lights and $93.50 in cash,” Burton told The State Journal.

The promotion started Monday and will continue for two weeks.

“We worked hard to put together a unique station that we think the people of Frankfort will really enjoy. So give it a listen at 93.5, online at popradioky.com or by downloading the Audacy app and searching for Pop Radio 93.5,” Burton said.

“We would love to know what everyone thinks.”

